Levi Schaller suffers from a bad back.
But the Eau Claire Pizza Hut/Post 53 righthander didn’t show it Friday night at Carson Park.
Striking out 12 and allowing three hits, Schaller pitched his team to a 13-0 win over La Crosse Post 52 in the opening round of the American Legion AAA regional tournament. The game was shortened to six innings by the 10-run rule.
The win sends Pizza Hut to a scheduled 2:30 p.m. game today against Chippewa Falls Post 77 in what shapes up as a key encounter in the tournament.
Chippewa advanced with a 6-1 win over Hudson earlier Friday. In the opening game La Crosse edged Superior 4-3. A final game Friday night matched Superior and Hudson but was postponed to today at noon.
Schaller, the Immanuel Lutheran product now at Winona State, said he has taken a couple weeks off to rest his bad back.
“I wrap it in ice, use ibuprofen and apply heat,” he said. “Luckily I have good teammates and Marcus (Cline) did a good job catching me.”
Schaller struck out two batters in every inning and allowed only one batter to reach as far as third base.
“Levi never ceases to amaze me,” Pizza Hut manager Mark Faanes said. “I didn’t know 100 percent how he would feel. But he’s a competitor and was popping the fastball.”
Schaller, who features a wicked curve ball, said his arm loosened up and he was able to throw harder than usual.
And he had the pleasure of working with a lead as his teammates got him off to a 5-0 lead in the first two innings. Cooper Kapanke had a two-run single in the first and Cline drove in two in the second with a one-baser.
Kapanke added a leadoff home run into the football field in the fifth and Connor Stoik and Logan Rasmussen had two-run doubles in the sixth.
The 14-hit attack was led by Joel Zachow, who ripped four straight singles.
“We played well,” Faanes said. “We were hitting the ball around the park, I like the zero in the errors column and getting the lead early was a key.”
Mikey Miller had a double for La Crosse. Starter Andrew Fischer took the loss.
Chippewa scored five runs in the fourth inning in its win. Nolan Hutzler had a run scoring single, Luke Schemenauer a two-run single and Nate Hayes capped the frame with a two-run homer.
Griffin Spindler went the distance for the win, scattering nine hits, striking out five and walking only one. Holden Luetkens had three singles for Hudson.
Looking ahead to today’s matchup, Faanes said, “Chippewa is a good team and we know everything about them. We will have our hands full.”
La Crosse advanced in the first game when Jack Coleman drew a two-out, bases loaded walk to score the winning run in the sixth inning.
La Crosse won with only three hits, two by Jared Everson, who drove in one of the runs. Andrew Johnson came on in the last two innings to get the win. Jake Brill, Riley Rehnstand and Judd Erickson all had two hits for Superior.
Three games are slated today in the double-elimination tournament with the two more games set for Sunday. A final game will be played on Monday to determine a champion if needed.
PIZZA HUT/POST 53 13, LA CROSSE 0
LA CROSSE POST 52 (0)
AB-R-H-RBI: Brandon Stadtler, 2b, 3-0-1-0, Mikey Miller, ss, 3-0-1-0, Brandon Merfold, cf, 2-0-0-0, Jared Everson, 1b, 2-0-0-0, Justin Bausch, 3b, 2-0-0-0, Ethan Roupe, 3b, 1-0-0-0, Andrew Johnson, rf/p, 3-0-1-0, Lewis Peter, c, 1-0-0-0, Jake Prieur, dh, 2-0-0-0, Dylan Lapic, lf, 2-0-0-0, Charlie Meier, rf, 0-0-0–0. Totals 21-0-3-0.
PIZZA HUT (13)
Gabe O’Brien, cf, 3-2-1-0, Connor Stoik 3b, 4-1-1-2, Marcus Cline, c, 4-0-1-2, Ethan Kjellberg, dh, 3-0-0-0, Cooper Kapanke, 1b, 3-3-2-3, Carter Hesselman, ss, 3-0-1-2, Jack Fentress, rf, 4-1-2-1, Logan Rasmussen, lf, 4-2-2-2, Joel Zachow, 2b, 4-2-4-0. Totals 32-13-14-12.
Pizza Hut 320 116 — 13 14 0
La Crosse 000 000 — 0 3 4
E — Bausch 2, Lapic, Johnson. LOB — Pizza Hut 6, La Crosse 6. 2B – Miller, Stoik, Fentress, Rasmussen. HR – Kapanke.. SB – Kjellberg, Kapanke, Rasmussen, Hesselman, Zachow 2, O’Brien. Sac – Stoik. SF – Hesselman, CS – Fentress.
IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO
Pizza Hut
Levi Schaller, W;6;3;0;0;3;12
La Crosse
Andrew Fischer, L;5;9;7;7;3;5
Johnson;1;5;5;3;2;0
HBP – Kapanke (by Johnson). U – Paul Ausman, Joe Hebert. T – 2:02.