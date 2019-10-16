Heather Grant sees plenty of positives in teaching children to write in cursive.
Grant, principal at Manz Elementary School in Eau Claire, said the penmanship style already is part of the elementary curriculum, and students all know it by the end of third grade.
“We know for some students, it’s more efficient,” Grant said. “For students, it’s often a smoother motion. I certainly think there is a value in learning to write in cursive. That physical act of writing in cursive allows them to be more creative.”
While cursive is already taught in most area school districts, it would be mandatory under a new proposal before the Legislature.
A bill with bipartisan support would require students to be able to write legibly by the end of fifth grade. The measure, Assembly bill 459 and Senate bill 414, had a hearing last month.
Rep. Jesse James, R-Altoona, co-sponsored the Assembly bill, calling it a unique piece of legislation. There are several Republicans and Democrats who have sponsored the Assembly and Senate bills.
“By getting students to learn cursive, it impacts other parts of the brain,” James said. “I think it’s an awesome opportunity for kids to learn how to write and spell. It’s alarming my own seventh-grader doesn’t know how to spell well. It’s an important element we lose touch of.”
Andrea Steffen, Altoona Intermediate School principal, said the district has a program dubbed “handwriting without tears,” where students in second grade are introduced to cursive writing, and they learn it better in third grade.
“We teach it, but we don’t spend a lot of time on it,” she said.
Steffen said the legislation, if passed, wouldn’t change how the district changes its teaching on cursive skills.
“There is still a lot of writing,” Steffen said. “We do have a lot of jobs out there where people are writing, and we went to prepare our kids for the future.”
With changing technology, the district also is spending more time teaching keyboarding skills, Steffen said.
Brian Sequin, assistant superintendent in the Menomonie school district, said the state Department of Public Instruction is reviewing its standards of language arts, and he suggested that this proposal should be part of the DPI policies, rather than legislation.
“We do not, in Menomonie, have a stand-alone cursive curriculum,” Sequin said. “We have an umbrella where writing is part of our literacy block. This really blends all written forms of communication.”
There isn’t a dedicated “handwriting time” from a textbook, he explained.
State Rep. Jodi Emerson, D-Eau Claire, questioned the need for the legislation.
“I’m not opposed to the bill, but it isn’t even on the short list of what we should be dealing with, when it comes to education,” Emerson said. “I think this is a way of tackling education without really tackling education.”
Sen. Jeff Smith, D-Eau Claire, shared Emerson’s reaction to the bill.
“We have more serious issues like the broken funding formula for public schools,” Smith said. “They have no business telling our teachers how to teach, or what to teach. Our school professionals have the ability to make those decisions.”