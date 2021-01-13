EAU CLAIRE — Gov. Tony Evers declared 2021 the "Year of Broadband Access" in his State of the State speech on Tuesday, and the issue immediately generated rare bipartisan support among west-central Wisconsin legislators.
Republicans and Democrats alike issued statements expressing support for expanding broadband access in the state.
In his virtual speech, Evers said the state budget proposal he will unveil next month will include nearly $200 million for broadband improvement.
"I am excited the Governor sees the need for broadband expansion in our state," said Rep. Jesse James, R-Altoona. "This is an issue which we can work together on to ensure our rural communities have access to broadband. Now, more than ever, we need to make the investment to ensure our communities, some who don’t have access to broadband, can be a part of the future and move Wisconsin Forward."
Sen. Jeff Smith, D-town of Brunswick, said he was especially pleased to see the governor highlight the digital divide affecting rural communities and made more apparent by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Sen. Kathy Bernier, R-Lake Hallie, and Rep. Jodi Emerson, D-Eau Claire, also mentioned broadband expansion as a potential point of bipartisan agreement.
However, cooperation isn't assured. Freshman Rep. Donna Rozar, R-Marshfield, said she supports broadband expansion but warned, "It will be a challenge to find $200 million in this budget."
Evers also announced he was calling a special session for the Legislature to fix the state's antiquated unemployment payment system, prompting area Republicans to criticize his administration's handling of the program that left many jobless Wisconsinites waiting months for needed assistance.
James and Bernier said they also are disappointed in the administration's slow rollout of COVID-19 vaccinations, with James calling for Evers to lay out a comprehensive plan so residents know when they can expect to have access to the vaccine.
Emerson said the pandemic underscored issues such as unequal access to health care, inadequate rural broadband infrastructure and an outdated unemployment system that existed long before COVID-19 hit Wisconsin and insisted it is crucial that legislators move forward by addressing the issues together.
Rep. Warren Petryk, R-town of Washington, said the state of the state is continuing to improve, crediting the Legislature's actions over the past decade that he says enabled people to keep more of their own money and put the state in a better position financially to recover from the effects of the pandemic.
While Smith acknowledged Wisconsin is still working to overcome the public health crisis, he said he appreciated Evers' message, which Smith described as "one of positivity and optimism, despite the unprecedented challenges we faced in the past year."