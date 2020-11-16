CHIPPEWA FALLS — Chippewa County Clerk Jacyln Sadler sees benefits and a few drawbacks of allowing municipal clerks to start canvassing absentee ballots in the days leading up to Election Day.
With more people choosing to vote by mail or early in-person, Sadler said processing those ballots could ease challenges on Election Day. Under state law, clerks cannot start canvassing absentee ballots until 7 a.m. Tuesday of Election Day.
“For the large municipalities, it would save a lot of time,” Sadler said. “I’d be in favor of letting clerks run the ballots the day before, or the weekend before. I’m not crazy about doing it two weeks before. Election Day is such a long day, so anything we can do to help would be wonderful.”
Starting to process those ballots early does have a major drawback, she added.
“The minute you start doing that, you have live machines you have to keep secure through Election Day,” she explained. “The positive is you wouldn’t have municipalities running ballots through until 3 in the morning, or the next day.”
Two bills were authored in the Wisconsin Legislature in 2019 to allow canvassing of absentee ballots before Election Day, which is performed in many other states. However, neither bill advanced for a vote. Sadler said she would support a bill that makes it easier to begin and safeguards those ballots.
“Let’s do (legislation) well in advance of an Election, so it’s not being done during the election cycle,” Sadler said. “If we’re going to do something statewide, it needs to be consistent.”
State Sen. Jeff Smith, D-town of Brunswick, said he would like to see a measure become law. Smith would have liked to see changes approved before the 2020 election because everyone knew there would be a significant jump in absentee ballots because of the pandemic.
“It’s frustrating. The clerks begged us to come in and make this work,” Smith said. “They knew this was coming.”
Smith said that a decade ago, he probably would have been against making a change, but rules have changed, making it more difficult to “spoil” a ballot. He said people like reviewing the ballot at home, learning more about the issues, and having time to decide how they’ll vote on each position or issue.
“There is no reason clerks can’t open those ballots ahead of time,” Smith said. “As long as we do it correctly, but not publicizing what the numbers are at.”
Rep. Jodi Emerson, D-Eau Claire, co-signed a letter with 22 other Democratic legislators in mid-October, urging Sen. Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos to hold a special hearing, so lawmakers could pass a bill allowing for early canvassing of absentee ballots.
“Our local clerks need extra time to process these ballots if we are to have any hope of reporting results within 24 hours of poll closing at 8 p.m. on Tuesday,” the letter reads. “Election integrity is of utmost concern for voters in Wisconsin, and the longer the count takes, the more potential for mistrust in results to be fomented by those who mean harm to our democracy.”
Emerson said there undoubtedly will be growing numbers of people who choose to vote with an absentee ballot in future elections, even if it isn’t at 2020 levels.
“Now that people have gotten a taste for it, I think it will continue,” Emerson said.
Emerson noted that many people have work schedules that just make it easier to vote by mail or early in-person. Law needs to reflect the changing ways people are voting, she said.
“We’ve got to figure out a way to allow some areas to process their ballots easier,” Emerson said. “When Wisconsin law doesn’t even allow us to open the envelopes and smooth them out until polls open, that is a problem. That would have bumped things up by a few hours.”
State Sen. Kathy Bernier, R-Lake Hallie, who is a former Chippewa County Clerk, likes the Senate bill authored in 2019 that pertains to in-person ballots being tabulated.
“We are definitely considering tabulating in-person ballots,” Bernier said. “I’d like to try that first; let’s see if counting the in-person absentee (ballots) cuts it down enough.”
Bernier said she would rather have the ballots tabulated early than have Election Day continue deep into the night.
“I do have an issue with larger municipalities that count ballots until the wee hours of the morning, when there are fewer eyes watching the process,” Bernier said.
Overall, Bernier praised how the election process played out in the state.
“Wisconsin has a fairly efficient process with a central count, where observers can be there to watch,” she said. “At least we had our results the next day, which is not a big issue.”
Rep. Rob Summerfield, R-Bloomer, also said he’s open to making some changes.
“The only concern is how do you keep privacy of the vote,” Summerfield said.
Summerfield said the bills that were authored in 2019 will undoubtedly be reviewed and fine-tuned when the Legislature returns to session next year.
“Let’s air them out and see if we can make them better,” Summerfield said of the bills. “We need to work out the kinks, talk to the clerks and privacy experts.”
The leading proposal, 2019 Senate Bill 574, would require that any municipality that starts canvassing early must use automatic tabulation equipment to process the ballots, and when not in use, the machines must be in a secure, locked office. The votes may be canvassed but not tabulated or counted. The bill also established there would a be criminal penalty for knowingly accumulating results of absentee ballots.
Recount estimate
Wisconsin’s county clerks have submitted cost estimates totaling approximately $7.9 million for a statewide recount, according to the Wisconsin Elections Commission.
“We still have not received any indication that there will or will not be a recount,” said Meagan Wolfe, Wisconsin’s chief election official. “But we want Wisconsin’s voters to know we are ready.”
Part of that readiness includes collecting recount cost estimates from all 72 counties and assembling a statewide estimate, which must be paid before any recount can begin.
“Our county clerks have carefully estimated their costs for recounting 3.2 million ballots, which is approximately $7.9 million,” Wolfe said in a press release Monday. “These estimates are significantly higher than the actual costs of the 2016 recount, but they take into account factors not present four years ago, including the need for larger spaces to permit public observation and social distancing, security for those spaces, the higher number of absentee ballots, a compressed timeframe over a holiday, and renting high-speed ballot scanning equipment.”
The Wisconsin Legislature changed state law in 2017 following the 2016 presidential recount to allow the Wisconsin Elections Commission to include its costs in the estimate. WEC costs are less than $30,000 of the total estimate. If the estimated costs exceed actual costs, the candidate’s committee will receive a refund for the difference, Wolfe said.