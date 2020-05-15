Individuals and local public health officials now bear the responsibility of doing what they can to prevent coronavirus from spreading after a statewide safer-at-home order has been lifted, area lawmakers said Friday morning.
Six politicians who represent west-central Wisconsin in the state Legislature spoke to an audience of about 100 people watching a videoconference presented by the Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce.
The main topic of conversation was their responses to the Wisconsin Supreme Court's 4-3 ruling on Wednesday that brought an immediate end to the state's safer-at-home order, which had not been scheduled to expire until May 26.
The politicians advised people to continue social distancing and other measures to reduce the chances of getting or spreading the coronavirus.
“This is not something that went away because lawyers or politicians say we're doing something different,” said state Sen. Jeff Smith, D-Eau Claire.
He urged people to make responsible decisions and not put others at risk by going to crowded areas if you're feeling ill.
State Rep. Jesse James, R-Altoona, agreed that it now comes down to having trust, confidence and respect in local citizens to do what's best for everyone's health by using hand sanitizer and wearing personal protective equipment such as face masks.
“Let's hold each other accountable. That's what it really comes down to, common sense,” he said.
Absent a state order keeping many “nonessential” businesses closed, the high court's decision allows local public health officials to decide safety guidelines for reopening more places as the pandemic continues.
State Rep. Bob Kulp, R-Stratford, noted that within 24 hours of the state Supreme Court's decision, area health departments already had issued their own orders.
“I believe that having the control in the local health departments is very beneficial because they're the ones that answer the phones when you call,” he said.
Kulp then posited the question of what the state can offer that local public health officials cannot. State Rep. Jodi Emerson, D-Eau Claire, was quick to respond.
“Resources are what the state has more of than what our local governments do,” she said.
Emerson said putting the state's economy on pause in mid-March allowed COVID-19 testing capabilities to increase, supplies of personal protective equipment to replenish and for hospitals to prepare for possible coronavirus patients. But a lingering worry she has about reopening the state is if people with coronavirus do begin to travel and spread it to areas that don't have the resources to handle it.
“We don't have the capacity if there's a big surge in a rural area,” she said, specifically mentioning fewer numbers of intensive care beds available in a northern part of Wisconsin.
State Rep. Warren Petryk, R-Eleva, said policymakers can't just focus on the physical risks posed by COVID-19, but also consider the financial, spiritual and mental health implications of the pandemic.
He contended that state justices “gave a voice to people in our region” that hadn't been there with orders that applied throughout Wisconsin.
“A one-size-fits-all approach was never on my radar,” Petryk said.
State Sen. Kathy Bernier, R-Chippewa Falls, agreed with Gov. Tony Evers, a Democrat, when he initially shut the state down in mid-March, still praising that action on Friday as the right way to deal with the early stages of the pandemic. However, after his Department of Health Services Secretary Andrea Palm decided to extend the stay-at-home order last month, Bernier, who represents an area with fewer cases than other parts of the state, felt like a statewide approach no longer fit.
“I think it moved too slowly and without clear understanding of what was being done and why it was being done,” she said.
But should COVID-19 cases spread and rise significantly in the state, Smith said the Wisconsin Supreme Court's decision would hamper how quickly the governor could respond.
“It's going to slow things way down in the future,” he said.
The court's ruling will require Palm to go through the rulemaking process, which involves working with a state legislative committee. The lawsuit challenging the extension of the safer-at-home orders was brought by Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester.