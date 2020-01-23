Chippewa Valley lawmakers had mixed reactions to Gov. Tony Evers' state of the state address, which he delivered Wednesday night.
Rep. Jodi Emerson, D-Eau Claire, praised Evers for focusing on nonpartisan redistricting, economic development and other bipartisan priorities.
“Our state accomplished a lot in 2019, but there is still much work to do in the new year," Emerson said in a statement after Evers' speech. "We need to work together on the pressing issues facing our state, from jobs and the economy to health care and criminal justice reform. Job creation should be a priority, but there is more to an economy than just counting jobs — hardworking Wisconsinites deserve jobs that pay well and allow for a good quality of life."
Emerson said that her district has among the highest poverty rates in the state, and more good-paying, family-supporting jobs are needed. She said investing in the workforce "is the foundation to growing our economy."
Among the priorities Evers laid out Wednesday was forming a nonpartisan redistricting commission, in advance of the census. The current legislative map was created in 2011 by the Republican-controlled Legislature. Emerson said she supports Evers' nonpartisan redistricting proposal.
“Fair elections are fundamental to our democratic system, and elected officials shouldn’t be able to ignore their constituents on the issues that matter to them and their families,” she said.
Sen. Jeff Smith, D-town of Brunswick, praised Evers for traveling to all 72 counties in the state to meet with residents across Wisconsin.
“It’s clear these conversations were the key to success in his first year and what has shaped the priorities for the year ahead to move Wisconsin forward," Smith said.
Smith praised Evers for prioritizing expanding access to educational opportunities and supporting students of all ages by announcing the creation of a "Task Force on Student Debt." Like Emerson, Smith said the nonpartisan redistricting plan is needed.
“Plans to move Wisconsin forward cannot be accomplished until Wisconsin has fair maps to ensure the will of the people is heard," Smith said. "I applaud Governor Evers on his announcement to create a nonpartisan redistricting commission to guarantee voter’s voices count."
Rep. Warren Petryk, R-town of Washington, noted the state has made investments in schools in the past year.
“Thanks to the leadership of the Legislature, the state continues to move forward," Petryk wrote in a statement after Evers' speech. "Over the last year, we were able to achieve historic investments into our communities, including adding over $22 million in new resources to K-12 schools in my district all the way from Prescott to Durand to Spring Valley. The budget also continued our commitment to our local taxpayers by providing a middle class income tax cut.”
Petryk criticized Evers, saying the governor "once gain failed to mention workforce development strategies in his address." Petryk said he will continue to work on plans to make sure businesses have access to talented workers so they can expand their operations.
Rep. Rob Summerfield, R-Bloomer, said he is looking forward to continuing the state's "positive trajectory" seen over the past eight years.
"With an emphasis placed on the issues facing rural Wisconsin (Wednesday night), I look forward to continuing to fight for solutions for the Chippewa Valley. I am proud of the accomplishments we have made over the past three years in the State Assembly, such as expanding access through telehealth services, rural broadband connectivity and investments in local road aid," Summerfield said. "I will continuing to find innovative ways to address the needs of our area."
Summerfield said he is still reviewing the nonpartisan redistricting plan.
"Inevitably, both the governor and the Legislature have to come to an agreement on future maps," Summerfield said.
Sen. Kathy Bernier, R-Lake Hallie, said Evers can make his suggestions on redistricting plans, but "the fact of the matter is it's the constitutional authority of the Legislature" to make the maps.
Bernier said rhetoric from Democratic lawmakers doesn't match the reality of the boundaries and competitiveness of legislative districts. She contends that Republicans have picked better candidates and have run better campaigns.
"Most of districts are quite competitive," she said.
Bernier agreed with Evers that there were many noteworthy accomplishments in the past year, such as approval of the state budget, which "held the line on taxes while providing more money for school-aged children."
"I’m happy the governor has finally come around to acknowledge how important agriculture is to our state," Bernier wrote in a statement. "I look forward to sharing with Gov. Evers all of the good work the Legislature has been doing to help farmers. Unfortunately, as important as farming is, we still need to work on some of the critical issues facing Wisconsin in 2020 like transportation funding, mental health care and drug addiction. Not nearly enough progress was made on those issues over the last year."
Rep. Jesse James, R-Altoona, said there are areas where he agrees with the governor, and other topics he is interested in learning more about.
"There was some slight jabs last night from the governor, but I was definitely intrigued by his idea of helping rural communities and our dairy farmers," James said. "Although we have not seen his ideas or been involved in them, I am interested in what he is proposing and I will look them over."
Govins honored during speech
Included in Evers' remarks were comments applauding John and Julie Govin of Menomonie-based Govins Farm. Evers noted the Govins had created a positive message in their corn maze this year, in the wake of a suicide of a family member.
John Govin said a governor's aide contacted him a week ago and invited them to attend the speech.
"It was overwhelming," Govin said Thursday afternoon. "It was just humbling. We had absolutely no idea we would be included in his speech. It really blew us away."
Govin said they sat in the back of the upper gallery, right behind Evers' family. They were among just six invited guests. He said it was a light-hearted, fun event, and they enjoyed watching the UW marching band perform before the speech. They also were invited to attend a gathering at the governor's mansion after the speech.
Overall, Govin came away awed from his trip to the capitol. He said it was Julie's first visit to the building.
"It's a most incredible experience," he said. "It's such a reminder that our government is open and accessible."
The corn maze was created in June, and they shared aerial pictures of the display in August. The maze reads, "Your life matters. 1-800-273-talk about suicide."