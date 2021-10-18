CHIPPEWA FALLS — In addition to its existing brewery, Jacob Leinenkugel Brewing Co. is planning to open an in-house brewery inside the Leinie Lodge.
Leinie's president Dick Leinenkugel described it as a pilot brewing system that will allow them to make between three and seven barrels at a time.
"It gives us the flexibility to innovate and try new brews, and also bring back some old favorites," Leinenkugel said Monday. "It seems like any time we take away a beer ... there is always a cry to bring back some of those beers."
Leinenkugel said he's glad they are making an investment, with a goal to try new things.
"It's to innovate and test out some new ideas," he said.
Construction has started, with a goal of opening the mini-brewery in 2022.
The 13,500-square-foot Leinie Lodge opened in its current location on June 15, 2003, at a cost of about $2 million. Prior to the pandemic, the lodge was seeing about 120,000 visitors annually.
In the old lodge, adjacent to the brewery, they were averaging about 32,000 visitors annually. Visits jumped once the new lodge opened.
The lodge has 75 employees, most part-time or seasonal workers. That doesn’t include the people working in the brewery.
Plans for the new lodge were announced in September 2001. The lodge was built on a 2-acre site that once was the home of the Woolen Mill, across Duncan Creek from the brewery. To connect the brewery — and the tour — to the lodge, a 114-foot walking bridge was constructed over Duncan Creek.
The brewery generally doesn’t release production numbers, but on a daily basis, about eight beers are being brewed in Chippewa Falls. It’s about 40,000 gallons of beer brewed a day. Most of the Leinenkugel’s varieties are made locally, but some of the top-sellers, like Summer Shandy and Honey Weiss, are also made in Milwaukee.