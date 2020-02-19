UW-Eau Claire Chancellor Jim Schmidt said Wednesday he doesn’t know how long a UW System investigation into a high-level UW-EC administrator will take.
In a statement sent to news media Wednesday afternoon, Schmidt said he can’t comment directly about the investigation into a complaint against Albert Colom, UW-Eau Claire vice chancellor of enrollment management, calling it a personnel matter.
Schmidt’s comments are his first public statement on the investigation in the six days since news media first reported on a former employee’s complaint against Colom.
Colom, who began at UW-EC in fall 2018, faces allegations of gender-based discrimination and creating a toxic work environment.
Angie Swenson-Holzinger, a former associate director of advising who has since resigned, filed the complaint against Colom on Feb. 3, her last day as a university employee.
Swenson-Holzinger and several former UW-Eau Claire staffers have spoken to the Leader-Telegram about what they call a culture of fear and bullying that Colom created.
Swenson-Holzinger is at least the sixth employee to resign under Colom’s management since he began his role during the 2018 fall semester. Five women filed their resignation notices within three days of each other in January 2019.
Swenson-Holzinger’s is the first formal complaint against Colom, Schmidt said.
Schmidt added he “(encourages) anyone who will be interviewed to answer questions honestly and that there will be no retribution for providing their perspectives.”
UW Shared Services is overseeing the investigation into Colom.
Schmidt said he’s met with the lead investigator and “encouraged him to undertake a comprehensive look into all the allegations.”
“While this may extend the investigation, I am confident it will be thorough and fair,” Schmidt said in the statement.
The university takes the complaint seriously, Schmidt said, asking the community to “be patient during the investigation and not reach premature conclusions.”
“When issues like these arise, we must have confidence in the processes and procedures we have in place to address them. That is the right thing to do, and it is the fair thing to do for all involved,” he said.
Mike Rindo, assistant chancellor for facilities and university relations, told the Leader-Telegram this week that Colom remains on campus while the investigation takes its course. Rindo said he was not aware if Colom has had conversations with Schmidt or other senior officials since the complaint was filed.
Colom oversees several divisions, including admissions, the advising, retention and career center, athletics, Blugold Central, recreation and sport operations and housing and residence life.