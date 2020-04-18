Yellow caution tape draped across seats has cut the capacity of Eau Claire city buses down to about 10 passengers each.
The reduced seating is meant to maintain distance between riders to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Along with blocking off about two-thirds of the seats on buses, the city also stopped accepting fares from riders on March 20.
Intended to keep bus drivers safe from potential infection by limiting their contact with riders and forms of payment, that also means less money coming into the city’s coffers.
The degree that city finances will be impacted remains unknown as the COVID-19 pandemic unfolds, but Eau Claire officials have already identified areas where less money is coming in.
“We’re expecting reduced revenues in five different areas,” City Manager Dale Peters said.
In addition to the suspension of bus fares, the city also is anticipating revenue declines from its ambulance service, recreation programs, hotel taxes and municipal ice center.
Fewer people have needed emergency medical transport since the pandemic started, leading ambulance runs to be down between 20% and 30% below normal levels, Peters noted.
With sporting events being among the indoor gatherings discouraged during the pandemic, Eau Claire shut down Hobbs Ice Center for hockey and skating. A large rink without ice on it now serves as a temporary homeless shelter due to facilities run by community organizations being too small to maintain social distancing between people who stay there.
All city-run recreation programs were canceled for the latter part of March and all of April and May. That includes swimming lessons, open gym programs and adult specialized recreation known as Par-te-Rec. A sailing class planned for May also will likely be postponed, according to city recreation superintendent Dawn Comte.
Those enrolled in swimming lessons got full refunds, Comte said, while the other programs are drop-in events where people pay when they attend.
While the state’s safer-at-home order is in effect, which Gov. Tony Evers on Thursday extended from its original April 24 end date to May 26, Eau Claire’s recreational staff is using social media to provide ideas for activities residents can do while abiding social distancing guidelines, Comte said.
Some hotels that served business travelers have closed in Eau Claire, but others remain open though they are seeing far fewer guests than normal.
“We expect that room tax revenues will be down simply because fewer people are occupying hotels right now,” Peters said.
Hotels can hold onto the 8% tax they collect from guests on behalf of the city to help with their cash flow situation. The city has deferred those payments for 60 days until after the state’s emergency declaration is lifted.
“It’s a way we can help assist the hospitality industry in the area,” he said.
And while it temporarily won’t be taking in that money, the city will still pay an amount equal to 70% of room taxes to local convention and visitors bureau, honoring its contract Visit Eau Claire.
Peters said maintaining those payments is important so Visit Eau Claire can continue to promote the community.
An area where it’s too early to tell if the city will see a drop in revenues is the fees charged for building permits.
“Building activity is still continuing,” Peters said.
Projects already in the pipeline continued as the pandemic was declared, Peters told the City Council last week.
Exactly how the different areas of declining revenue will affect the city’s budget is yet to be seen, but Peters acknowledged the current trends.
“We do expect that revenues are going to be down and expenses will be up,” he said.
Drive-through voting at City Hall in weeks prior to the April 7 election and staffing the polls on Election Day after paid volunteers stayed home due to worry of catching the coronavirus has contributed to employee overtime.
Eau Claire also had a snowstorm a week ago, Peters noted, which warranted sending plows out to clear all roads on a Sunday.
And while City Hall and other municipal buildings continue to run on a skeleton crew, Peters said other city employees who can do their work from home have already been doing so.
Any potential city budget gaps created by the coronavirus could be lessened by state and federal assistance.
“We’re hopeful the financial impact will be minimized by the state and federal legislation, which is designed to assist states and municipalities response to the crisis,” Peters said.
Tom Wagener, the city’s transit manager, noted that the $2.2 trillion CARES Act approved late last month by the federal government does include some money for public transit.
That would help Eau Claire Transit’s situation as fares amount to about 20% of its $6 million budget for 2020.
And in addition to waiving fares last month, the city bus service also canceled two routes on April 7 that primarily served UW-Eau Claire and its students. The city has a contract with the university for providing that service, Peters said, and the city will pro-rate what it charges this year based on how long those routes are canceled.
The buses that used to shuttle students between campus and their homes aren’t sitting idle though, Wagener said.
Instead they go into service on the city’s other routes while other buses are parked and sanitized. Each bus gets sanitized at least once a day while those on busy routes get the treatment more often.
Using a battery-powered sprayer, drivers will mist a disinfecting chemical on seats, handrails, door handles and other parts of the bus interiors and let the solution sit so it can kill germs.
Though ridership has fallen significantly with area colleges, schools, attractions and many businesses closed, the city continues to run all of its routes except for the two UW-Eau Claire ones.
Typically between 3,000 to 4,000 people ride city buses daily, Wagener said, but the numbers are now down to 700 to 800.