EAU CLAIRE — Several area advocacy groups are demanding continued accountability from the Eau Claire Area School District following a controversial decision to discontinue the schools’ Hmong and Japanese language courses, which was reversed on Monday.

The reversal of the decision followed a flood of public discontent expressed during a school board meeting on Nov. 28, in which 17 members of the community and an Honorary Consul of Japan asked the district to save the programs.

