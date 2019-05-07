Using his encyclopedic knowledge of Abraham Lincoln and extensive collection of memorabilia relating to the 16th U.S. president, Lewis Mallow spoke to many groups of children and adults throughout the Chippewa Valley.
Regarded as a local expert on the subject, he was frequently a featured guest speaker close to Lincoln’s birthday — Feb. 12 — at the Chippewa Valley Museum.
“My memory of Lew is he was one of the museum’s most popular presenters,” said Janet Seymour, who was director of public programs from 1998 to 2005 at the museum located in Eau Claire’s Carson Park.
Mallow’s presentations would fill rooms they were held in, she said. They’d often turn into friendly conversations between him and the other Civil War-era buffs who came to hear him speak.
An avid collector of items with connections to Lincoln, Mallow would lend some of his memorabilia to the museum for temporary displays as well.
“He was very generous in sharing his time, knowledge and collections with the community,” said Seymour, who now works in Eau Claire as interim director of outreach for the Wisconsin Historical Society.
Mallow died Saturday at the age of 93 at The Rutledge Home for Assisted Living in Chippewa Falls.
A veteran of World War II, Mallow spent most of his life as an educator, teaching at the high school, technical college and university levels, according to his obituary. He retired in 1988 as a program supervisor at District One Technical Institute (now Chippewa Valley Technical College).
But he kept on teaching about his favorite subject, Lincoln.
“He seemed happiest when he was giving his presentations, answering people’s questions and having conversations with him,” Seymour said.
A February 1989 Leader-Telegram article chronicled a visit to Mallow’s home in Eau Claire.
Displayed throughout the Mallow residence were photographs, books, videocassettes and other pieces of Lincoln memorabilia. His collection included a ribbon from one of Lincoln’s political campaigns, an Illinois state flag given to Mallow at a 1983 ceremony in Springfield, Ill., and an autographed photograph of actor Gregory Peck, who portrayed Lincoln in the TV miniseries “The Blue and the Gray.”
In the 1989 article, Mallow credited Lincoln with saving the democratic way of life.
“If any one person can take credit for saving the nation during the Civil War, it was Lincoln,” he said. “Democracy was on trial.”
At the time, Mallow belonged to 16 different Lincoln societies and had made friends with many other history buffs.
“His knowledge of Lincoln and the Civil War era was extensive,” said Peter Skelly, president of The Lincoln Fellowship of Wisconsin. “His programs on Lincoln and various historical topics were legendary.”
Mallow was a lifetime member of the state organization, serving on its board for many years and as its president for a time.
In an email to the Leader-Telegram, Skelly called Mallow “a classic gentleman” and remarked he will be missed among fellow history buffs who study the 16th president.
“Always willing to share his voluminous information, he was in a category all his own,” Skelly said.
Lewis and his wife, who shared his interest in Lincoln until she died in 2004, produced several documentaries on Civil War-era figures and battles. Ten of them — two encompassing Lincoln’s rise in politics and the aftermath of his assassination — can be found on DVD at the L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library in downtown Eau Claire.
Aside from becoming an expert in Lincoln, Lewis Mallow also was a longtime Mason — recognized in 2013 as a 50-year member of the fraternal organization. He also was a Zor Shriner and member of local posts of the American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars. Mallow also volunteered time with the Children’s Dyslexia Center of Upper Wisconsin.