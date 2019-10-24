Earlier this year, when Breana Stanley heard the old State Theatre would eventually reopen, she called Joe Luginbill and asked if potential room existed for the Chippewa Valley LGBTQ+ Community Center in the renovated building.
It turns out Stanley beat Luginbill to the punch, as he was planning to offer space to the organization. Luginbill, CEO of the newly named State Theatre and Community Center, has worked with the LGBTQ center for many years and said he always had it in mind when considering organizations that could move into the building.
“It kind of just all fell into place,” said Stanley, who serves as president of the CV LGBTQ+ Community Center.
The LGBTQ center will have a main office on the first floor, along with room for group meetings and storage on the second floor. It can also utilize shared classroom space with the other nonprofit tenants.
The move-in process will begin Nov. 1, and LGBTQ center leaders hope to be fully operational in December. A New Year’s Eve celebration is planned and should serve as the first large-scale event in the new venue.
Conversations about the possible change for the LGBTQ center began this spring, and serious discussions started in September. After the five executive board members received a tour of the potential new space from Luginbill, they were in favor of becoming a tenant in the updated landmark on 316 Eau Claire St.
The central location should place the LGBTQ center in a more visible, forward-facing position in the community. Stanley said the State Theatre represents a dream venue because of its familiarity, downtown prominence and easy accessibility through public transportation.
Jason Bennett, Vice President of Pride at the CV LGBTQ+ Community Center, said the historic venue helps validate the organization’s work over the years and should increase awareness of its programs. He embraces the chance “to be able to spread our wings and say, ‘We’re here.’”
The organization will continue hosting youth and parent group activities and will take suggestions from community members about new programs and support groups for adults and adolescents.
Bennett is looking forward to hosting casual events and hangout sessions more often. Ideally, someone walking by the downtown building would see signage for the LGBTQ center, walk in and learn more about the organization, something that seldom happens in the current location at 1708 Westgate Rd.
It is the fourth move in three years for the LGBTQ center, but Stanley and Bennett hope the State Theatre will serve as a stable home for years to come. The entity moved into its current offices last November, and before that, the LGBTQ center had headquarters on Oxford Road and Banbury Place for about a year each.
Stanley expected some board members to express skepticism of another venue change, but everyone approved after seeing the potential downtown space.
Luginbill said the LGBTQ center should provide positive energy and new opportunities to work with other nonprofits in the building. Luginbill, an openly gay man, wished something similar existed when he grew up in the area. He hopes it can help start more conversations, build a sense of local identity and serve as a welcoming place to help move the community forward.
“We have the ability to affect change,” Luginbill said.
After several years of growth and upheaval, the Chippewa Valley LGBTQ+ Community Center appears to have found a long-term residence where it can potentially flourish.