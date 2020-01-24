The Chippewa Valley LGBTQ+ Community Center is moving out of the State Theatre and Community Center at 316 Eau Claire St.
The theater is “no longer going to be a functional place of use,” the LGBTQ+ center’s president, Breana Stanley, told the Leader-Telegram in a phone interview Friday.
Heat, electricity and water utilities at the building were shut off Thursday, Stanley said.
“Our connections with the State Theatre will be severed after this,” she said.
The theater officially reopened in October 2019, and the LGBTQ+ center moved its offices into the first floor in November. Under the leadership of Joe Luginbill, president of the Luginbill Children’s Foundation, the newly christened State Theatre and Community Center was set to transform into a new kind of venue. Luginbill told the Leader-Telegram in 2019 the facility was planned to host children and family programming and community agencies.
Luginbill, a former Eau Claire school board president, said in October that repairs and renovations to the theater were in the five-figure range and were funded through private donations.
Stanley said Friday that the LGBTQ+ center had a lease agreement, but that it will be terminated as of Jan. 31.
“We’re the only active tenants, but at this point there will be nothing in the State Theatre,” Stanley said.
Luginbill did not respond to a voicemail and text message seeking comment Friday.
The State Theatre was built in 1926 and served as a historic venue in downtown Eau Claire until it closed in August 2018. An Elk Mound company, Azara Properties, bought the building in January 2019, according to Leader-Telegram records.
Azara Properties is registered by Mohammad Hashlamoun of Elk Mound. Hashlamoun did not respond Friday to a voicemail left at Azara Hookah Zone in Elk Mound, which has the same address registered to Azara Properties.
The LGBTQ+ center is looking to find a new location by Feb. 1.
The center’s vice president of pride Jason Bennett was removing items from the center’s offices at the State Theatre Friday afternoon.
“We’re trying to figure out where to go as fast as possible,” Bennett said.
The center announced it hoped to move into a new location in a post on its Facebook page Friday: “We want to make sure that everyone knows that this is out of our hands. We were as shocked as anyone to see this all happen, as we were not made aware of any issues prior to yesterday.
”We have very little information on when or if we will be seeing a return on our pre-paid rent.”
The center hosts youth and parent group activities and support groups for adults and adolescents. Its move to the State was its fourth move in three years; it was previously housed at 1708 Westgate Rd. and at locations on Oxford Road and at Banbury Place, according to Leader-Telegram records.
The center has moved its support groups and meetings to different locations in downtown Eau Claire. More information about center events can be found at its Facebook page, www.facebook.com/lgbtcommunitycenter.