CHIPPEWA FALLS — After holding classes at a number of churches in the Chippewa Valley in recent years, Liberty Christian School hopes they have found a new, permanent home in the former Stillson Elementary building in the town of Lafayette. The non-denominational school recently signed an agreement with the Chippewa Falls School District to lease the building for the entire school year.
Seth Spate, a leader at Liberty Christian School, said the school was housed last year at Lighthouse Baptist Church. In recent years, they have been in the Chippewa Valley Bible Church and at Landmark Christian.
“We’ve jumped around, no denying that. So having a permanent place would be really advantageous to us,” Spate said.
Liberty Christian is now in its 32nd year. Classes at the private school began Tuesday. Spate said they have about 35 students in grades 6-12.
“We are non-denominational, and we are independent; we aren’t tied to any church,” he explained. “We look at ourselves as ministry first, and education second. That is our mindset.”
In the first 20 years of the school, they offered classes in all grade levels. His goal is to start adding more grade levels, beginning with fourth and fifth grade, and eventually adding back all grade levels. Spate also is optimistic that having a permanent home will allow them to qualify for the state’s school choice programs.
“We may not be big, but numbers don’t always equal success,” he said.
The agreement was reached during a special meeting with the school district, and Spate said they just took over use of the building Sept. 1, so he’s pleased they are already open.
“We’ve made a lot of progress, with parents and teachers helping with cleaning and setting up computer labs,” Spate said.
New school opens, old building no longer needed
Stillson Elementary, located at 17250 Highway J, was the oldest school in the district, with the oldest wing constructed in the 1930s. It has an aging septic system and plumbing problems; there have been reports of the kitchen losing water pressure when toilets are flushed. The building went through renovations in 1957, 1963, 1985, 1990 and 1994, and district officials considered it at the end of its useful life. The school sits on a six-acre parcel, which is considered small for modern elementary schools.
As part of the $65 million referendum approved by voters in the Chippewa Falls School District in April 2018, a new Stillson Elementary was built on a 36-acre parcel at a cost of about $22.4 million. The new building, located less than a mile away on the south side of Highway 29, opened this fall.
The school district put the old Stillson Elementary building up for sale in June.
“We were one of the first groups to tour it,” Spate said. “We did make an offer to purchase the facility. They made a counter offer, and we couldn’t come together on a price.”
However, they got a lease worked out that both sides see as beneficial.
“We are leasing about 80% of the building. It’s about 40,000 square feet,” Spate said. “They are using 20% of the building for storage. We have set up a computer lab, a music room, and classrooms.”
Spate said his group was pleased with the conditions inside the building.
“We didn’t know what to expect,” he said. “This is in pretty good shape. I was surprised how well they had taken care of it. Our parents are happy with it. We haven’t gotten any negative feedback from our parents.”
While the building is outside Eau Claire or Chippewa Falls city limits, Spate said the easy accessibility off Highway 29 is another benefit.
Chad Trowbridge, Chippewa Falls School District business manager, said the lease runs through May 31. He declined to divulge the payment agreement, but said it will cover all the district’s costs for maintenance of the building.
As part of the lease agreement, Liberty Christian has first right of refusal, so they can match or top any purchase offer the district might receive for the building.
“It’s still for sale,” Trowbridge said. “With commercial property, it can take a while for a sale. We’re just happy the building is still being used.”
Chippewa Falls school board member Pete Lehmann was pleased with the agreement, saying it is beneficial for the district, too.
“It gives us an opportunity to review our needs this year,” Lehmann said. “It’s a win-win situation. It allows the building to stay occupied, keeping activity there. And it keeps our options open.”