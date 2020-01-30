Equipment for winter sports and activities is now free to rent in Eau Claire at a local library and city park.
As part of the Wintermission Eau Claire community campaign to encourage residents to stay active during winter months, the gear is now available for use at L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library, 400 Eau Claire St., and Pinehurst Park, 3523 Delbert Road, and some will soon be at Altoona Public Library, 1303 Lynn Ave.
The libraries will each have several sets of snowshoes with poles, along with one kit of ice fishing equipment and a set for the lawn game kubb. To check out the equipment, people can use their library card and those without one can provide staff with their address.
Pinehurst Park has 10 sets of snowshoes with poles, 10 sleds, a kubb set, hockey gear and equipment for playing broomball. Those are available for rent at the park from 4 to 8 p.m. weekdays and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. weekends. Renters must provide a name and phone number to check out equipment at the park.
Eau Claire Councilwoman Emily Berge has been involved with Wintermission and believes that having the equipment available to rent for free will help more families enjoy the snowy season.
“By injecting winter gear into our local libraries’ circulation systems and having it onsite at a prominent winter park, this project will make winter gear more accessible to Chippewa Valley residents,” she said in a news release.
The gear rental is the second Wintermission project of this season. The first project gave higher plowing priority to a four-mile loop in Eau Claire's recreational trail network, giving people a path that would be quickly cleared after snowfall so they could go for a walk, run or bike ride.