The grand kickoff to a community campaign for donations toward the expansion and renovation for Eau Claire’s public library had been planned as a large gathering at Pablo Center at the Confluence.
Donors who have already chipped in would’ve been lauded as food and drink were served to other potential givers as they watched a video showing what their contribution would mean to L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library.
But the Story Builder fundraising campaign’s launch event had the misfortune of falling on April 14 — in the midst of the statewide shutdown that included large gathering places as a precaution against spreading the coronavirus.
“When the pandemic came, we couldn’t do the public launch,” said Bob Eierman, co-chairman of the campaign.
The event has been tentatively rescheduled for September, but in the meantime fundraisers are doing what many people have been doing — working online as opposed to in-person.
“It is amazing to see how our campaign is still progressing during the challenge of COVID-19,” Heidi Atkins, a co-chairwoman of the campaign, said in a news release.
On Monday the campaign posted an online video to announce that $2.5 million has already been donated toward its $7 million goal.
“Several lead donors and about 80 others to date have made a strong statement about the importance of expanding the library to serve the Chippewa Valley,” the campaign’s third co-chair, Carol Gabler, said in the news release.
RCU Foundation, Mayo Clinic Health System, the Pablo Foundation and two anonymous individuals are the leading donors so far, collectively putting $1.5 million toward the building project. The remaining $1 million raised to date includes grants and other contributions that came in since the Story Builder campaign started accepting donations in autumn.
Monday’s video is the first in a series that will be posted to the fundraising campaign’s website, including testimonials and information to keep the library project on people’s minds.
“There will be a continuing stream of online video offerings,” Eierman said.
Library cardholders who get regular email updates will also see mentions of the project in those electronic newsletters.
The fundraising campaign intends to wrap up in November, but Eierman said donors can plan contributions that could be spread over multiple years — not all at once — should that be necessary to make their gift feasible.
The expansion and renovation project has a total estimated budget of $18.5 million — $11.5 million coming from the city government and the rest from donations. The project proposes adding a third floor and extending the first floor to give more space to use as the building’s patronage has grown significantly since it was first opened in 1976. Replacing outdated mechanical systems also are a main part of the project, which the library said will otherwise cost nearly $1 million annually in upkeep if left as-is.
Exactly how the expanded space will be allocated is still being decided with the help of Minneapolis architecture firm MSR Design. Hired by the library, the firm had planned multiple in-person meetings with patrons to discuss how they use the building and what they would like to see upgraded. Those gatherings have been postponed due to COVID-19, but MSR still hopes to hold them this year to help with its design process.
Meanwhile the library has been using online surveys and other tools to seek the public’s opinions.
For example, patrons are encouraged to record videos of themselves explaining what they love about libraries and ideas for improving them. Those videos can be posted online through Friday at ecpubliclibrary.info/ideas.
Some features mentioned in the library project’s planning so far have been a 200-seat community room, a hands-on learning lab, more shelving, expanding youth services and adding more study rooms.
COVID-19 has slowed down where the campaign had hoped to be at now — both in planning their efforts to reach the community and likely causing some potential large donors hesitancy to give while the economy was reeling.
“We think there’s a lot more potential in the large-scale donors in the community that hasn’t played out yet because of the pandemic,” Eierman said.
Concerns raised by the pandemic may also play a role in the project’s ongoing design process, especially if social distancing becomes a permanent consideration for public buildings in the wake of the coronavirus.
“In one sense it’s kind of an opportunity to get the building better equipped for how the future is going to look,” Eierman said.
The library has been closed since March 17, as were many other buildings where large groups of people could gather. The building will remain shut down until the end of June, but the library began loaning out books, DVDs and CDs earlier this month. People can reserve materials through the library’s online catalog and then schedule a time to pick them up outside of the library.