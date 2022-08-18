Pamela Powers.jpg

Pamela Powers, 57, was known in the Chippewa Valley community for exceptional reporting, extraordinary kindness and integrity. Her work with the Leader-Telegram, UW-Stout and UW-River Falls impacted thousands of people in over 30 years of service.

 Contributed Photo

BOYCEVILLE — Pamela Powers had a way with words.

Though some say the veteran journalist and communications expert was at times introverted, her countless Leader-Telegram articles and the community connections Powers fostered over three decades depict a woman who was kind, reliable and trustworthy.