BOYCEVILLE — Pamela Powers had a way with words.
Though some say the veteran journalist and communications expert was at times introverted, her countless Leader-Telegram articles and the community connections Powers fostered over three decades depict a woman who was kind, reliable and trustworthy.
The powerhouse former Leader-Telegram reporter died unexpectedly at the age of 57 on July 23 at her home in Boyceville, leaving behind a legacy of professionalism, dedication and love for her community.
“I’ve just been struck by how many people knew her name, but probably didn’t know her that well,” said Katherine Roberts Edenborg, a professor of journalism at UW-Stout. “As I read over her obituary, I realized there’s so much I didn’t know about her; which, I guess, didn’t surprise me, because she was busy telling other people’s stories.”
From 1998 to 2017, Powers was a reporter for the Leader-Telegram’s Menomonie News Bureau, eventually leaving as head of the bureau with thousands of stories under her belt. From there, the Columbia University School of Journalism graduate spent the next four years working for the Marketing and Communication department at UW-Stout. Powers spent the last six months working in public relations at UW-River Falls.
Edenborg, a native of Menomonie, said despite the fact that she and Powers worked at Stout together, she knew her name long before they became coworkers. She reflected on her years as a college student in the early ‘90s, when her interest in journalism initially began.
Edenborg recalled paying special attention to the Leader-Telegram’s coverage of Menomonie and Dunn County — most of which was accompanied by a single name.
“I grew up in Menomonie and kind of grew up reading her,” Edenborg said. “I think a lot of people don’t have a clear idea of what journalism is now, and she was just a great example of what it is at the core and what it should be. Losing her was a great loss to the community in more ways than I think people may have thought.”
Doug Mell, now retired, used to work with Powers at both the Leader-Telegram and Stout as an editor and executive director of communications and external relations, respectively. Mell, who says he is devastated by the death of his friend, commended her as one of the best employees he ever had.
In a business where it’s hard to be liked by everyone, Mell said, Powers managed just that.
“The humanity that she displayed in both her personal life and her professional one was really, really awesome,” Mell said. “I learned a lot from Pam in that way.”
Julian Emerson, former Leader-Telegram reporter-turned-editor, said Powers was incredibly diligent. She would step outside of her comfort zone for a story, he said, and would do so without complaint.
Emerson said it took a lot of versatility to do what Powers did as a reporter, covering board meetings, Dunn County courts, the university and anything else that was thrown her way.
“She was just very, very dedicated to trying to cover Menomonie events as best as she could,” Emerson said. “In the earlier years there were at least two reporters in Menomonie and then, in later years, there was just her.”
Linda McIntyre, former Dunn County clerk of courts, witnessed this versatility firsthand every week throughout much of Powers’ career with the Leader-Telegram.
She recalled Powers’ Tuesday routine of coming by her office to view the weekly criminal intake schedule.
“I can just see (Powers) walking into my office with just that little grin on her face, wondering what was new today,” McIntyre said, describing the sight of Powers standing with her pen and notebook in hand. “‘What’s new today?’”
Powers was a constant professional, McIntyre said, who could always be trusted to tell a story with integrity and honesty. She noted how difficult that can be when it comes to court reporting.
“She was never judgmental,” McIntyre said. “She could talk to anybody. She just looked at everything objectively.”
Similarly, Mell said: “This profession — after a while, people can get cyclical. They can get jaded. We see a lot of things that normal people don’t see. We see people at their worst. We have to deal with death and tragedy and all that kind of stuff — I mean, that’s part of the job. (Powers) was never jaded by that.”
What Powers didn’t like about the job, many agreed, was the recognition. She was humble, Edenborg said, and that was reflected in her actions.
Even when Edenborg invited Powers to speak to one of her classes about the ways in which a journalism education can be beneficial beyond reporting, Edenborg said Powers did not believe she was the right fit for the job.
“She was really dedicated to the community and telling the stories of the community,” Edenborg said. “It was never about her, and I guess I can see that in how she didn’t really want to speak to the class about her experiences, because that wasn’t the story she wanted to tell. She really wanted to make sure that the community knew what was going on.”
With a laugh, Mell shared his own story of Powers and her stubborn humbleness. He explained how, as her supervisor at the Leader-Telegram, he and his supervisor would occasionally travel to Menomonie to visit with Powers and check-in.
“Every once and awhile we’d go over to Menomonie to meet with Pam, maybe have lunch, just to see how things were going,” Mell explained. “Every time we went over there, she was convinced that we were coming over there to fire her. She was just convinced. She hated those trips.”
At the end of the day, Mell said, all Powers wanted was to be left alone to work.
Outside of work, however, Powers had a reputation of caring for those in need. At the time of her death, Powers was president of the United Way of Dunn County. Also the owner of two rescue horses, she was a member of the West Wisconsin Dressage Association for many years.
Powers was born in Madison. She graduated from Northwestern High School in the Maple School District in 1983. After earning a bachelor’s degree in communications and political science from UW-Superior, Powers went on to earn a master’s degree in journalism from Columbia University — one of the country’s most prestigious journalism schools.
Powers is survived by her wife of nearly eight years, Karen Lee; her stepsons, Ryan (Amanda) Veith and Andy (Mandi) Veith; her father, Richard Powers; and her brothers, Dave (Patty) Powers, Rick (Cheryl) Powers) and Rodney (Carla) Powers.