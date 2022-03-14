CHIPPEWA FALLS — Former state Sen. Marvin Roshell was labeled a “maverick” for his willingness to stray from the party line.
Despite serving as a Democratic legislator for 14 years, Roshell was known for siding with Republicans on some key votes and ultimately was appointed by former GOP Gov. Tommy Thompson to a key post in his administration.
“Marv was what I’d call a conservative Democrat,” former Democratic state Sen. Rod Moen of Whitehall said Monday. “He worked very well with people from both sides of the aisle.”
Roshell, who lived in the Chippewa County town of Lafayette, died Wednesday at age 89.
“It’s a loss for the Chippewa Valley area, for his family and for the state of Wisconsin,” Thompson said. “Marv Roshell was my friend, and he’s going to be thoroughly missed.”
In announcing his retirement from the Legislature in 1992, Roshell called it “an honor and a pleasure to represent the people of the 23rd Senate District.”
That’s exactly the sentiment former colleagues would have expected from Roshell.
“Marv was very, very dedicated to representing his district, and his word was gospel,” Moen said, noting that Roshell took him under his wing and offered some good advice when Moen was first elected to the Senate.
“He said, ‘If you make a promise, keep it.’”
Former Republican state Sen. Dave Zien, who succeeded Roshell as 23rd District senator, also recalled Roshell’s bipartisan instincts.
“He was just a wonderful state senator, and he worked across the aisle on many issues,” Zien said. “He was brilliant and stellar and he did it in a nonpartisan manner.”
Because of his influence as a potential swing vote on issues, Zien said many Republicans considered Roshell one of the most important senators in the Legislature.
For his part, Roshell embraced his reputation as a maverick, stressing that he was always willing to deviate from party lines if he believed the decision would benefit his constituents and the state.
“I’m very comfortable with it,” Roshell told the Leader-Telegram in 1987. “I subscribe to the philosophy of the people, the majority.”
And if he thought the majority wanted something that went against the wishes of his Democratic colleagues, “that’s too bad,” Roshell said, even it meant occasionally getting “called on the carpet” by fellow Democrats.
Despite his reputation as the most conservative Democrat in the Senate, his Democratic colleagues elected him to be leader of their caucus for eight years and gave him a spot on the coveted and influential Joint Finance Committee for 12 years.
At the time of Roshell’s retirement, then-Senate Majority Leader David Helbach, D-Stevens Point, called Roshell one of the most independent members of the Senate but also one of the body’s most sincere members.
“For every time his conservatism caused problems, there were 10 times that his conservatism and common sense approach was welcome in our caucus,” Helbach said.
Moen lamented that the willingness Roshell displayed to communicate and cooperate with members of the opposite party is rarely seen in today’s politics, saying that Roshell understood you could disagree with people without being disagreeable.
“When I got into party leadership, I was told I might want to think about not going out to dinner with my Republican friends,” Moen said. “I said, ‘If Marvin Roshell can do it, by gosh, I can do it too.’ “
Thompson said Roshell’s bipartisan instincts were on display when he regularly would visit the governor’s office, sit down for a cup of coffee and talk about issues facing the Chippewa Valley and the state.
“He was somebody you could always depend on,” Thompson said of Roshell. “He was an outstanding individual, very friendly and someone I had a great deal of respect for.”
Zien remembers Roshell as carving out his own path in the Legislature, often wearing cowboy boots and western shirts next to colleagues decked out in traditional business attire, and the two of them working together to help pave the way for creation of the Country Fest grounds near Cadott.
Roshell once cited among his top legislative accomplishments a bill raising the speed limit to 65 mph on the interstate system, a parental consent bill for minors seeking abortions, an effort to triple road aids to towns, an amendment to lower state income tax brackets and his efforts to expand Highway 29 to four lanes from Green Bay to I-94.
Roshell, a Chippewa Falls native, graduated from Cadott High School and enlisted in the U.S. Air Force at age 18, serving during the Korean conflict until his honorable discharge in 1954. He then went to work for the family business, Roshell Electric, eventually becoming company president. He served 10 years on the Lafayette Town Board, including five as chairman, before being elected in the 23rd District in 1978 and later being appointed by Thompson to be administrator of the Safety and Buildings Division of the state Department of Industry, Labor & Human Relations.
Roshell, who is survived by his three adult children, was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.