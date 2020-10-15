EAU CLAIRE — Anecdotal evidence during the pandemic suggested people were drinking more as COVID-19 began to grip the country this past spring. State figures suggest that's correct, but also paint a more complex picture.
Tax revenue from liquor stores and bars moved in opposite directions beginning in March. The data show a massive shift in where that consumption was taking place.
Records from the Wisconsin Department of Revenue show liquor stores started the year strong. Tax receipts in January were up 4.8% over 2019. In February they were up 6.4%.
Then came March. Tax receipts from liquor stores shot up by 22.3%. Gains didn’t drop below 20% until August, for which the totals are still preliminary. And that’s not the whole picture.
Patty Mayers, communications director for the DOR, said the state’s figures don’t show sales at businesses whose main focus is something other than alcohol sales, like grocery stores or gas stations.
“People are drinking at home much more than they have in the past as bars/restaurants are at limited capacity in many places, diners are not comfortable going out, and some restaurants are closing/closed as a result of lower traffic,” Mayers said in an email.
Revenue from bar sales was up 11.3% compared to 2019 in February, but plunged as shutdowns went into effect. They were off almost 50% in May. Revenue has rebounded some, but remains down by double-digit percentages.
Mayers called the figures “staggering when compared to the (year-to-year) changes in January and February — prior to the COVID impact.”
Donn “Dino” Amundson, owner of Lake Halle Golf, LLC, said Mayers isn’t exaggerating.
“We’re feeling the effects. With the pandemic going on and everything that has happened, its hurt us drastically,” he said.
Clear changes
The change from public to private drinking likely means more alcohol is being consumed per capita. Sales data shows consumers have bought larger packs of beer and alcohol during the pandemic. That’s not a surprise. Previous studies also showed increases in alcohol consumption during times of stress.
Amundson has noticed a shift in who is coming to drink, too. He is seeing regulars come in, but very little of the kind of drop-in traffic that used to take place.
“People are just not comfortable about going out in public if they’re not familiar with the place,” he said.
So bars and other places that sell alcohol have to send an immediate message to anyone who walks through the door.
“The majority … you will notice that 90% of them, their staff are masked up at all times,” Amundson said. “We’re doing our best to keep things safe.”
Some data suggests the increased consumption of alcohol may be with Wisconsin for a while.
Julia Sherman, the coordinator for the Wisconsin Alcohol Policy Project, said the rate of alcohol consumption did not immediately snap back to pre-stress levels once previous emergencies, like Hurricane Katrina, ended.
The story in Wisconsin mirrors what is being observed around the country. A study published on JAMA Network Open, a monthly open-access publication of the American Medical Association, found significant increases in heavy drinking nationally.
The paper used data from the RAND Corporation American Life Panel. It defined heavy drinking as five or more drinks for men and four or more for women, and also tracked the frequency of alcohol consumption over the preceding 30 days. It found instances of heavy drinking rose 41% compared to 2019.
The paper’s authors raised concerns about the effects of the shift:
“In addition to a range of negative physical health associations, excessive alcohol use may lead to or worsen existing mental health problems, such as anxiety or depression, which may themselves be increasing during COVID-19.”
Sherman said the paper’s conclusions are both worrying and in need of context. The study notes an increase in the frequency of alcohol consumption, but it only amounts to about one more day per month. So, she said, the increase is real but not as big as people might think.
The bigger worry to Sherman is the increase in the number of women who reported an increase in heavy drinking. She called that finding “very troubling” because of the evidence tying alcohol consumption to increased cancer risks, including for breast cancer.
“I know the Wisconsin Cancer Council is … really focusing now on making sure that women are aware that alcohol consumption, the amount they drink and how long they’ve been drinking, is a factor in the development of breast cancer,” she said. “That’s a fairly recent conclusion, within the last five years or so.”
There is also concern about the fact children who are taking classes virtually simply have more time in the home, and most parents don’t lock up alcohol. “Bored children and unsecured alcohol is a very bad combination,” Sherman said.
Pre-pandemic patterns
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services estimates there were approximately 43 alcohol-attributable deaths per 100,000 residents from 2017-1019.
The Chippewa Valley area has a lower rate of such deaths than other areas. Only Jackson County exceeds the state average, and most area counties are significantly lower. Buffalo County’s 24.7 alcohol-attributable deaths per 100,000 residents was the lowest in the area.
Deaths involving alcohol fall into two broad categories. The first are chronic deaths in which the cause of death was due to long-term issues such as cirrhosis. Acute deaths include categories like alcohol poisoning and motor vehicle fatalities.
The state’s trend for deaths involving alcohol has been rising, with three of the past five years seeing an increase of 5% or more over the preceding year. But, again, the Chippewa Valley bucks the state trend. Its numbers are generally stable.
The parts of the state that see high numbers of alcohol-related fatalities don’t always line up with areas that see higher rates of binge drinking. The DHS estimates Wisconsin sees higher binge drinking among adults than the rest of the country. And the Chippewa Valley is generally slightly higher than the state’s average.
Sherman was surprised at what she has heard from police about drunken drivers.
“Amazingly, I’m hearing from police officers that drunk driving rates — we thought they’d all drop — they haven’t,” she said.
No one is sure when patrons will return to Wisconsin's bars and taverns. While government can order a business closed, it can’t order customers back when the business reopens. Amundson said it will come down to the comfort level of the individual, and that’s hard to predict.
“We’re doing what we can,” Amundson said. “I think it’s going to be a slow process.”