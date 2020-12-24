EAU CLAIRE — For those interested in gazing at homes decked out in lights for the holidays, Eau Claire and Chippewa Falls have some spots you should see.
Groups who usually lead winter parades in both cities opted instead to promote residents who have taken pride in adorning their homes with a bevy of decorations.
In Eau Claire’s inaugural Clearwater Parade of Lights, 22 homeowners and three organizations entered a contest for bragging rights as the best decorated spot in the city.
Earlier this month a panel of judges picked those deemed to be the most creative, entertaining, best use of lights, judge’s overall choice and the best decorated business.
In addition to that, residents were encouraged to vote on Facebook for their favorite home in the contest. With 100 votes — twice that of the runner-up — a home on Eau Claire’s west side won the people’s choice award, which comes with a $50 cash prize. (That house at 1924 16th St. had also previously been recognized for its elaborate decorations in a 2017 Leader-Telegram article.)
Though it was a replacement for Eau Claire’s annual winter parade, which was canceled to deter a large gathering while the COVID-19 pandemic continued, the city may hold the holiday lights contest in future years.
“This is something most likely we will do again,” Chad Duerkop, program and facilities supervisor at Eau Claire Parks, Recreation and Forestry, said earlier this month.
Tourism promotion organization GO Chippewa County also encouraged residents to post addresses of well-decorated houses. Though not a contest, the effort did result in nearly 40 homes suggested for people to see if they’re on a holiday drive.
GO Chippewa County even created a suggested route to see the homes, but first starting at the Christmas Village lights display in the city’s Irvine Park.