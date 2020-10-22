No sooner had we pulled onto the property than I knew we were in trouble.
Big trouble.
The winding lane unfurled before us like a snake, leading us toward the rental home that was all ours for the evening. I’d packed our bags and whisked us here in celebration of my wife’s birthday, a much-needed departure from our new-normal lives seven months deep into the pandemic. It was our family’s chance to recharge, reconnect, and soak in all the fall foliage we could.
But there was something about the property that immediately left us unnerved. It was just a feeling, nothing more, and yet ...
A man suddenly appeared on the passenger side of our van: a groundskeeper, by the looks of things.
“Good afternoon,” I said, rolling down the window, “can we check in with you?”
“I don’t know where your room is,” the man smiled, maybe a little maniacally. “I don’t know.”
“Oh ... OK,” I said, rolling up the window. “Well, I guess we’ll keep going. Thanks anyway.”
The man watched us, his gaze lingering, as a glance in the rear view confirmed.
“That was weird,” said our 8-year-old son, speaking for all of us.
“It’s not weird,” I tried. “It’s just not his job. He’s the groundskeeper, not the host. In fact, I probably ought to call the host, huh?”
Reaching for my phone, I used what little remained of my signal to dial the number on the rental receipt.
One ring, two, three — no answer.
“Huh,” I said, “well maybe that’s a little weird ...”
We continued around a bend until the house — in all its Gothic charm — came into full view.
I see you sprung for the murder-mystery package, my wife thought but did not say.
“Wait ... we’re staying here?” gulped our 8-year-old son.
“Like ... all night?” asked our 6-year-old daughter.
The house appeared Frankensteinian in nature, leaving me with the distinct impression that it had been designed by a mad scientist who dabbled in home building.
“Hello?” I called, inching open the unlocked front door. “Anybody home?”
The rest of the family followed my lead, removing their shoes and venturing deeper into the labyrinthine house. We investigated every square inch of it: the parlor, the library, the billiards room. It felt like we were in the movie "Clue," which was better than the alternative that came to mind: "The Texas Chainsaw Massacre."
Blame it on the shadows or the squeak of the stairs, the whole place felt disconcerting. I imagine Alfred Hitchcock and Stephen King would’ve given it rave reviews, though Martha Stewart, less so.
“So are we technically trespassing?” my son asked.
“Of course not,” I laughed, turning to my wife. “Wait, are we?”
“Why don’t we go for a hike in the woods?” she suggested. “Just until the host arrives.”
“A fine idea,” I agreed.
We returned to the foyer to slip on our shoes, only to notice a stranger’s pair of shoes now placed beside our own.
As the kids paraded outside, my wife whispered, “Where did those shoes come from?”
“I have no idea ... ” I said.
Was I scared, reader? Maybe a little. Not because of the groundskeeper, or the lack of host, or even the stranger’s shoes. It was the convergence of it all, which created the ideal conditions for my own personal horror movie. We were alone in a strange place, disconnected from the world, and just one cut fuel line away from being trapped there forever.
As I began brainstorming alternative modes of escape, our eyes settled upon an abandon car left to rust in the woods. It had been there so long that now it was one with the trees, knotted branches and vines holding it tightly in place.
My son and daughter ran toward for closer inspection, while my wife called, “Don’t open the door!”
“Why not?” they asked.
“A raccoon might jump out.”
“A raccoon if they’re lucky,” I mumbled.
Returning to the house 15 minutes later, there was still no host to speak of. Even the groundskeeper was gone. The only sign of life was a stream of smoke now billowing from a 4x4-foot box attached to a small cabin on the property. Was it a smoker? A furnace? In my addled state, crematorium seemed like a pretty safe bet. All I knew for certain was that where there’s smoke, there’s fire, and where there’s fire, there’s usually humans, too.
“Hello?” I called toward the cabin. “Is anyone there?”
Somewhere, a scarecrow shifted in the wind.
A howl tore through the trees.
What finally broke me was the idea of trying to sleep there at 3 a.m. I imagined the sound of ticking clocks. The groan of the house settling. The wind clacking the shutters, the thumping of shoes, a honk from the ghost car in the woods.
“That’s it,” I said. “Who’s wants to go home and get takeout?”
Several hands shot in the air.
And just like that, we did the thing we never do — cut our losses and called it a day. It was without precedent. I am nothing if not stoic (read: stubborn) to a fault. Yet the idea of abandoning the plan and squealing our tires back toward the comforts of home seemed an opportunity too good to pass up.
Throughout the drive home, I tried to buoy our spirits by pointing out the foliage on every passing tree.
“Do you see that one?” I asked. “Oooh, and what about that one? And check out that one over there!”
“We get it, Dad,” the children groaned. “You like leaves.”
Indeed. And my favorite leaves are the ones in my own backyard.
We gathered there later that evening, slurping mugs of hot cider on the deck while the dog — bypassing all social distancing guidelines — welcomed us home with his face licks.
Home is where the heart is, sure, but it’s also where you have your takeout delivered. And where you pile your shoes. And where you do your own groundskeeping work. It’s also where you celebrate birthdays, which we did by way of a piece of pie in a cup courtesy of a local restaurant.
“Best birthday ever?” I asked my wife as she spooned her way into that pie.
She rolled her eyes as the kids rolled in the backyard leaves.
“Sure,” she said. “Why not?”