CHIPPEWA FALLS — There are approximately 400 miles of snowmobile trails zigzagging across Chippewa County. However, exactly zero miles are open at this time, as warm weather and lack of snow have dampened outdoor activities in the Chippewa Valley.
“It can be frustrating, because we have some snow,” said Travis Schimmel, vice president of the Chippewa Valley Snowmobile Organization. “But with the nice weather, we’ve lost a little bit. They are talking about some snow by the end of the week. If we get another four, five inches, we’d start with the groomer, and pack the trails. It would at least give us something to work with.”
Mark Buchner, a CVSO member, was blunt about his frustrations.
“It sucks!” Buchner said. “You stick a lot of money into your machine, and it just sits in a shed. And there is just no snow anywhere, not even in the Upper Peninsula. Some trails are open, but they are really, really rough. Hopefully we’ve get enough snow this weekend to do something.”
While it is now approaching mid-January, Schimmel said it’s not too late to have a good season.
“We’ve put a lot of hours into grooming in the month of February; there is still hope,” Schimmel said.
With COVID-19 limiting indoor gatherings, Schimmel said people really want these type of outdoor activities.
“The whole state is affected,” he said. “It’s frustrating for a lot of people.”
Schimmel explained that registration dollars and membership fees pay for the grooming of trails, not taxpayers. He reminded snowmobile enthusiasts to stay on the marked trails whenever paths are opened.
“If it weren’t for landowners, we wouldn’t have trails,” Schimmel said.
To learn more, visit chippewasnowmobiletrails.com.
The cross-country ski trails in Irvine Park also haven’t opened yet for the same reason. Parks director Dick Hebert said there is less than two inches of snow in the woods.
“We need a good base of about six inches,” Hebert said.
Hebert said the paths are still open for hikers.
“It actually packs the snow down,” Hebert said.
The new Chippewa Riverfront park, located along the north shore of the Chippewa River adjacent to downtown, now features a small ice rink. However, Hebert said that also isn’t open.
“We started flooding the rink at Riverfront, but it’s warm,” Hebert said. “We can’t add any more water until it gets colder.”
There is an outdoor rink at the Chippewa Area Ice Arena, and that opened to club members Dec. 31, said hockey President Bob Normand.
“We have ice on it; we’re taking care of it,” Normand said. “Currently, we’re really not opening it up to the public because of the COVID situation. The warming house is locked.”
That outdoor rink features a canopy, and that helps maintain the ice.
“We’ve added some screening to protect the ice from the sun’s rays,” Normand said.
COVID-19 also has caused the cancellation of the Sunday evening open skate in the ice arena. Normand said he is hopeful that next year is normal so both the indoor and outdoor rinks are again available.
“We realize it’s a benefit to the community,” he said.