EAU CLAIRE — A trio of buildings containing a total of 96 apartments is planned for a lot on the edge of the city’s Sky Park Industrial Center.
RyKey Properties, an Altoona-based housing developer, intends to build the new apartments at a 4.5-acre vacant lot at the southwest corner of West Hamilton Avenue and Craig Road.
Apartments in the complex would be one- and two-bedroom units, with some specifically intended to be affordable for people making less than the area’s typical income, according to RyKey’s plans.
Ten of the one-bedroom apartments would have their rents set so those making 60% of the county’s median income can rent them. Based on the latest rent limits published in April by the Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority, the rent limit for those apartments would be $1,007 a month.
Renting a portion of the units to people making below-average income was a part of a deal RyKey signed in February to buy the Sky Park land from the city for $103,500. The Eau Claire City Council unanimously approved the purchase agreement during a February meeting.
The Eau Claire Plan Commission will discuss and vote tonight(Monday) on rezoning the lot initially slated for light industrial use to instead be a suitable spot for multi-family residential buildings. The City Council will then hold a public hearing on June 27 before making the deciding vote on the rezoning the following day.
While the lot RyKey is looking to rezone is in a business park, there are other multi-family housing buildings on neighboring parcels.
Hope Gospel Mission adding space
Hope Gospel Mission is requesting a permit from the city to do an expansion of its men’s facility at 2650 Mercantile Drive.
The added space would double the size of its Renewed Hope program wing, which currently has 12 bedrooms and other amenities. Three to four new bedrooms would also be added to the mission’s transitional housing wing as well.
The project also includes expanding cafeteria seating, adding an outdoor gazebo and the potential to build a gymnasium.
Coffee drive-thru eyed for west side
A location for a growing drive-thru coffee chain is planned next to a shopping center on Eau Claire’s west side.
Developers looking to raze an old, small apartment building at 2405 N. Clairemont Ave. and replace it with 7 Brew Drive-Thru Coffee filed plans with the city.
The lot is across from Royal Credit Union’s Moholt Drive office and on the edge of the West Ridge Center, which includes grocery store Festival Foods.
The drive-thru coffee shop chain began in 2017 with its first location in Rogers, Ark.