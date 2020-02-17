There might be more corn stalks left up throughout the winter along state and county roads in Eau Claire County next year.
Jon Johnson, the county’s highway commissioner, said among his goals this year is to obtain more contracts with area farmers to provide a “living snow fence” in corridors where snow tends to drift across roads, which are generally flat, agricultural spots.
“We identify those areas, and we work that out with farmers on the cost of leaving that stand there,” Johnson said. “Other agencies have done it in the past. It’s a way to use what is there. We just started reaching out to farmers now.”
Johnson said the goal is to create more living snow fences in particular along U.S. 12 between Fall Creek and Augusta, where snow drifts tend to be more prevalent across the road. Corn rows may have stayed up all winter in the past, but those weren’t part of signed agreements.
“Sometimes, the corn stays up and we luck out,” Johnson said.
The contracts are signed between farmers and the state Department of Transportation.
“We want at least six to eight rows (of corn) there to help block it,” he said.
Johnson said his agency often has placed plastic snow fencing to help reduce drifting.
“It keeps the snow from building up in the shoulder, or drifting across the highway,” he said. “We’ve put up miles of it in the past; it’s pretty labor-intensive.”
Al Rinka, Trempealeau County highway commissioner, said his office has been using signed agreements with farmers for the past five years. Rinka said the county has agreements with three farmers, totaling nearly 6,000 feet — more than one mile — along state highways only.
“It’s quite effective,” Rinka said. “It’s much more effective than going out (and erecting snow fencing), pounding in fence posts, then having to take them down.”
Brian Kelley, Chippewa County highway commissioner, said he doesn’t have any signed agreements with farmers.
“They don’t feel it’s worth their extra time,” Kelley said. “They feel it’s more of a hassle than it’s worth.”
Michael Ostrenga, DOT maintenance supervisor in Superior, said he has a handful of agreements in the southern counties in his region.
“I wish I could get more farmers to do it,” Ostrenga said. “I can’t put a dollar figure on it, but when we get a lot of drifting, you can see how the snow fills in around the corn stalks. That’s snow that doesn’t get on the road. It’s another tool in our tool box.”
Ostrenga added that leaving rows of corn stalks up is much better than erecting snow fencing, which he considers to be a less attractive means of reducing drifting.
According to the DOT “national research has found that it costs 100 times more to plow snow than to trap it with a snow fence.”
The standard DOT agreement with farmers says the state will pay 50 cents more per bushel than the bushel price used at the time of the agreement signing. All agreements made from Dec. 1 through June 30 will be honored based on the previous year’s July price for the county the corn is in.
Snow fences located 50 to 100 feet from the edge of pavement must consist of at least 16 rows, the agency’s website states.
Farmers can handpick the corn off the stalks, but the stalks must remain in place through March 15.