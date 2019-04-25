The leader of the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Greater Chippewa Valley has stepped down after overseeing the organization’s growth during the past 13 years.
When Sara Antonson started as CEO, there was only an Eau Claire center that served 13 children a day. Now there are locations in four cities and more than 300 kids use its programs every day.
“After 13 years, I am ready to step aside for new leadership to bring the club into the future and continue building on these successes,” she said in a statement issued by the organization.
The head of the local nonprofit’s board of directors offered his appreciation for Antonson’s years of service.
“She was here for our growth and we’re appreciative of everything she’s provided for the club,” said Paul Swartos, board president.
An interim CEO has not been named, but the club intends to fill the position as soon as possible.
Antonson attributed her departure from the club to unexpected opportunities at a time where she’s interested in doing something different.
She’ll be working with a business venture her husband, Mike, is involved with that makes custom-fit braces and prostheses for injured animals.
On Thursday morning, she posted news of her career change on Facebook and quickly heard from numerous former club members who attested to the positive impact the after-school and summer programs had on them.
“Those kids will always be part of my life,” Antonson said.
She began as CEO in July 2006, taking over after the local club’s original leader Jim Vance retired.
Antonson recalls that her early days included handling much of the operation from the club, including running programs for children and cooking.
“One of the first Thanksgiving family feasts, we made the turkeys ourselves,” she said.
As the club grew, her job became more administrative with greater emphasis on fundraising and resource development.
During Antonson’s tenure, the club had gone from a $170,000 annual budget to its current $1.8 million budget, according to the news release.
Antonson gave credit to the community and her staff for their work to help the nonprofit grow bigger than she’d foreseen when she first started working there.
Amid her duties as CEO, Antonson would still take time to stay connected with the reason she took the job in the first place — working with children.
“If I needed a boost I’d go sit with the kids or help with a program,” Antonson said.
The local club was founded in 2001 and opened the doors of its original center in 2004 in Eau Claire’s downtown at the corner of Lake Street and Graham Avenue, according to information on the nonprofit’s website.
After the Eau Claire club became established, the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Greater Chippewa Valley added sites in Chippewa Falls, Menomonie and Black River Falls.
With its growing membership and need for a bigger building, the club moved its Eau Claire center, which is named after Lee and Mary Markquart, in summer 2016 into the former First Lutheran Church, 1005 Oxford Ave.