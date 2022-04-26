ALTOONA — Jim Maier has always enjoyed good barbecue.
He likes it so much, in fact, that he has traveled across the country for the past 30 years sampling the fare at famous barbecue joints in 27 states.
After hosting about 30 grilling and barbecuing competitions in western Wisconsin over the years, Maier is about to take his talents to the next level. The Altoona resident will be a judge next month at the World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest in Memphis, Tennessee.
“I got into judging because I’m very inquisitive about the how and the why,” said Maier, a retired marketing teacher from Eau Claire North High School. “I want to know why this one is good, this one is very good and this one next to it is unbelievable.”
The World Championship will bring 270 teams from around the globe to compete in 18 different categories. More than 15,000 hungry spectators are expected to converge on Memphis from May 11 to 14 for the event.
Maier’s job will be to sample and pass judgment on some of the world’s finest barbecued meat.
It’s a tough job, but someone’s got to do it, and Maier was happy to be chosen, even if he knows it means exercising great will power by limiting himself to a bite or two of some extraordinary meats to avoid getting too full early in the competition.
“It’s fun. I love it,” he said about his carnivorous hobby.
In November, Maier attended classes in Memphis and had to pass a test to get certified to judge the prestigious event.
It may be Maier’s first time judging the global competition, but he is far from a novice in the meat department.
Not only has he judged and entered Kansas City Barbecue Society events and previously hosted a “Wisconsin Barbecue” show on Eau Claire public access TV, but Maier estimates he has grilled more than 50,000 brats at various local events, fundraisers and tailgate parties.
The mere mention of grilling brats prompted Maier to share his pet peeve about the way many people prepare one of Wisconsin’s signature foods: bratwursts. It is a myth, he insisted, that brats should be boiled in beer before grilling.
“It’s the worst thing you can do,” he said. “You’re boiling the spice right out of them.”
Instead, Maier recommends that people start their brats over a side of the grill with no direct heat and then roll them to a spot with medium heat before finishing them off over high heat. The whole process takes less than half an hour, he said.
His culinary experience includes twice roasting entire bears on a spit in the Lambeau Field parking lot before games between the Green Bay Packers and the Chicago Bears. Needless to say, those tailgate parties attracted quite a crowd, including local television news crews.
Maier, whose biggest asset as a judge is his breadth of experience as a meat-eater, said he always chuckles when he hears people say some local chef makes “the best” ribs or pulled pork in the world.
“A lot of people don’t realize how much variation there is in barbecue,” he said. “You can’t compare things very well if your decisions are based on a small sample size.”
While many people tell him quality is all based on personal taste, tournament judges must apply many other factors to make their rulings. That may include appearance, tenderness, moisture level, seasoning and flavor.
Dan White, a competitive barbecuer from Altoona who has won numerous awards in Maier’s tournaments as a member of the local team Smoke Addiction, said Maier really knows his stuff.
“His knowledge on food is so well-rounded. He just knows everything from appearance to taste to quality,” White said.
White and Maier hope to team up as part of a Wisconsin all-star team that competes in next year’s World Championship.
As a judge this year, Maier will be asked to rate sauces one day, chicken wings or whole smoked turkey another and then either beef, poultry, pork or exotic meats on the third day.
He’s hoping to get picked to judge the exotic category, which could include such items as rattlesnake, alligator, ostrich and venison.
His duties will end by judging championship day, when competitors must prepare one of the so-called “big three” — ribs, pork shoulder or a whole hog.
As a former teacher, Maier enjoys the educational aspect of participating in cooking competitions.
“I’m all about making people look at other ways of doing things,” he said. “Barbecuing is a lot like golf or fishing. Anyone can do it, but to get good at it you have to practice in different conditions, in different situations and in different places.
Next stop: Memphis.