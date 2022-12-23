EAU CLAIRE — Renovating a center for teenagers in Eau Claire and a project to get contaminants out of the city's water supply both were awarded federal funds through the bipartisan Omnibus Appropriations Act approved by Congress.
Passed by the Senate on Thursday and House on Friday, the $1.7 trillion bill that will fund the government through September includes millions coming to the Chippewa Valley.
Among those is $1 million for the Boys & Girls Club of the Greater Chippewa Valley to renovate teen programming space inside the Lee & Mary Markquart Center located in Eau Claire.
“This funding will allow us to create spaces that attract youth, and implement youth development programs that help them explore career opportunities, develop good character and citizenship, and reach their full potential," Ann Kaiser, CEO of the local club, said in a news release.
Calling the project a "game changer for youth in the greater Eau Claire area," Kaiser thanked legislators who championed the project, specifically U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis., and outgoing U.S. Rep. Ron Kind, D-La Crosse.
The current teen center in the club was built in the 1940s, hasn't been renovated before and due to that is only now used at 50% capacity, the news release stated.
Another Boys & Girls Club in western Wisconsin is also getting federal funding through the Omnibus Act for a building project.
The Boys & Girls Club of Barron County is receiving $500,000 for construction of a new building in Rice Lake, according to a news release from Baldwin's office. The new building will provide community spaces for programming on leadership, healthy lifestyles, the arts, fitness and career education.
The City of Eau Claire is getting $1.666 million through the federal act to help with ongoing efforts to remove PFAS contamination at its wellfield.
The city first announced in July 2021 that it had discovered PFAS in wells mostly on the northern side of the wellfield that provides Eau Claire’s potable water. Since then, wells with notable concentrations of PFAS had been shut off or their water diverted into a holding pond.
Eau Claire's 2023 budget includes $4 million for a project to respond to the PFAS situation. The city already has put $1 million from its allocation from the American Rescue Plan Act toward that, but was also seeking other state and federal programs to help with the remaining costs.
Known as “forever chemicals” because they don’t break down in the environment, PFAS are a group of human-made chemicals used in a variety of products since the 1950s. They are found in non-stick cookware, fast food wrappers, stain-resistant sprays and firefighting foam.
Scientists are still studying health effects of various PFAS on humans, the state Department of Health Services states on its website. Not all PFAS have the same health effects, but research suggests that high levels of certain chemicals may raise cholesterol levels, decrease how well humans respond to vaccines, increase risk of thyroid disease, lower fertility in women, increase risk of conditions including high blood pressure in pregnant women, and result in slightly lower infant birth weights.
In a news release from her office, Baldwin, a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, touted over $255.7 million in congressional spending that will be coming to Wisconsin projects that she supported.
"These community driven projects will reach every corner of Wisconsin," she stated, "with critical investments for roads, bridges and water infrastructure, workforce development, access to health and child care, improvements for emergency services, and so much more."