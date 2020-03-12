No cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus have yet been reported in the Eau Claire area, but area businesses and events are feeling pressure caused by the global pandemic.
Among the hardest hit by precautions to prevent the disease from spreading has been the travel industry, including Eau Claire-based Holiday Vacations.
“In the past two to three weeks in particular it’s been ramping up each week,” director of operations Steve Youngblood said of customers canceling scheduled trips.
Following President Donald Trump’s announcement Wednesday night of suspending flights from Europe and the growing concerns of their clients, Holiday Vacations has decided to cancel all of its tour packages — domestic and overseas — for the rest of this month and April.
Travelers currently on vacation overseas in Australia, New Zealand, Iceland and several domestic U.S. tours are wrapping up their trips as scheduled, Youngblood said.
Prior to Trump’s decree on Wednesday, Holiday Vacations had already canceled a planned trip to Italy and Vietnam, the latter of which required a layover in South Korea. In line with other travel agencies, Holiday Vacations has also relaxed its cancellation policies.
Talking with colleagues who have been booking vacations for decades, Youngblood said this is the biggest blow they can recall to the industry, even bigger than the massive reduction in air travel that followed the 2001 terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center and Pentagon.
“They say 9/11 wasn’t even like this,” Youngblood said.
Youngblood remains optimistic that disruptions caused by the coronavirus are temporary and people will be able to resume their normal lives soon.
“Hopefully when these few weeks are over we can get back to normal business again,” he said.
The local convention and visitors bureau said some events scheduled this year in Eau Claire are talking about pushing their dates back.
“We’ve had a couple conferences that are looking at rescheduling,” said Benny Anderson, interim executive director of Visit Eau Claire.
The tenor of large event organizers as of Thursday seemed to tend toward more of postponing gatherings planned in the area later in the year as opposed to canceling outright, he added.
Anderson expected some will end up canceling, but he hopes the potential impact they’d have on the area’s tourist economy would be short-term.
“Life has to go on at some point,” he said.
As of Thursday, he said event organizers were still grappling with the unknowns about the spread of the coronavirus and when it would dissipate.
Some events did announce cancellations Thursday afternoon after Gov. Tony Evers declared a state of emergency for Wisconsin and state health officials recommended canceling or postponing events expected to draw crowds of 250 or more.
Wisconsin Farmers Union canceled a March 29 gathering that was expected to draw hundreds of family farmers and rural advocates to Dunn County, according to a news release from the group.
“Unfortunately, due to growing concerns over the coronavirus and the potential for it to spread at large gatherings, we have decided to cancel the event,” executive director Julie Keown-Bomar said in a news release.
The group still hopes to host other forums to talk about rural issues leading up to November elections, according to its statement.
Though several months away, organizers of a family event featuring horse riding teams from the U.S. and Canada canceled its event planned for late summer in rural Eau Claire County.
The national Extreme Thunder Indian Horse Relay Championship was slated for Aug. 27 to 29 at Remington Ranch in the town of Union, but will now be postponed until August 2021.
“With the seriousness of this disease and Extreme Thunder USA being a family event with a large crowd anticipated, we will be cancelling for this year,” event producer Larry Barr said in an email to the Leader-Telegram.
Meanwhile, businesses open to the public were working to reassure customers that they were taking adequate precautions to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
Eau Claire-based Royal Credit Union sent out an email to members Thursday morning apprising them of measures it is taking to keep employees and customers safe. In line with recommendations from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the credit union is cleaning counters, door handles, desks, phones and other equipment multiple times during the day. Branch offices remain open, but the credit union hinted at customers using RCU’s online banking and mobile app as alternatives to doing business in person.
Other commercial businesses with locations in Eau Claire also have been sending out messages to customers this week on their coronavirus precautions.
Electronics retailer Best Buy noted it has increased store cleaning services, added hand sanitizer dispensers at front entrances and cash registers, and given employees disinfecting wipes to frequently clean workstations.
Coffee company Starbucks also has ramped up sterilization and its stores remain open, but an email to customers indicated that it would limit service at locations if they are affected by coronavirus.
Decisions will be made on a store-by-store basis, such as limiting seating, pick-up only service or just keeping the drive-thru open.
“As a last resort, we will close a store if we feel it is in the best interest of our customers and partners, or if we are directed to do so by government authorities,” CEO Kevin Johnson wrote in an email to customers. “In any such situation, we expect store disruption to be temporary.”
Starbucks closed more than half its 4,300 locations in China last month to slow the spread of the virus. As the number of cases there declined, the chain had reopened more than 90% of those stores by Thursday, according to the company.
The U.S. Small Business Administration announced Thursday that it would provide up to $2 million in low-interest disaster assistance loans to businesses severely impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. Offered at 3.75% interest for small businesses and 2.75% for nonprofits, the loans can be used to pay fixed debts, payroll, accounts payable and other bills those places can’t currently pay due to the impact of the pandemic.