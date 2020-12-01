EAU CLAIRE — Today is the first day people interested in running for local offices can begin filling out papers to get their names on ballots in the April 2021 election.
Although public health officials advise people to limit contact between different households, that does not alleviate campaigns from the requirement to collect signatures from residents as they start their run for seats on a city council or board overseeing a school district, village or town.
Candidates or their associates need to gather names, signatures and addresses from constituents in-person. For some elected offices that means only meeting with a few people, but for others it requires a hundred or more.
Eau Claire City Clerk Carrie Riepl said there’s no special advice for candidates out collecting signatures this month, except to do their best to follow recommendations and requirements that public health officials have been stressing for months.
“Obviously they should try to maintain the 6 feet distance, when possible,” Riepl said.
Wearing a face mask, which is currently required in public spaces by a state order, is advised when going to get signatures of support for one’s candidacy.
Bringing disinfecting wipes to clean off pens and clipboards and hand sanitizer for your own use is also a good idea, Riepl said.
For the five district seats on the Eau Claire City Council on the April ballot, candidates only need to collect 20 to 40 signatures from adult residents of those districts.
Eau Claire school district — like other unified school districts — requires school board candidates to get 100 or more signatures.
Tim Nordin, president of the school board, said candidates should start seeking signatures early as it will likely take longer to get them than a normal year.
Nordin won’t be up for re-election until April 2022, but shared some advice for how this spring’s candidates can reach the required amount of signatures.
“In the past I’ve gotten a lot of signatures at a Christmas party,” he said. “Obviously that’s not going to happen this time.”
He suggested that school board hopefuls ask family members or close friends to help by bringing nomination forms to their workplaces to collect signatures. That way they aren’t going beyond their usual social circles and increasing their risk of exposure to COVID-19.
“Going door-to-door is not necessarily a great idea,” he said of campaigning during the pandemic.
Forms that campaigns must fill out — including sheets for collecting signatures — have been available online for many years in addition to paper copies available from local clerks.
With concerns of spreading COVID-19 this year, Riepl is recommending candidates print off those forms from the Wisconsin Elections Commission website or request mailed copies from the clerk’s office. But for those who still want to get paper forms in person, Riepl said those can be picked up at City Hall by appointment.
Completed forms are due by 5 p.m. on Jan. 5 to the municipal or school district officials responsible for verifying paperwork for their respective elections.
Incumbents have until 5 p.m. on Dec. 28 to declare their intention to run for re-election.
Should primary elections be necessary for races with numerous candidates, they would be held on Feb. 16.
The spring election will be on April 6.