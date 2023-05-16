EAU CLAIRE — Local developers suing the real estate arm of the UW-Eau Claire Foundation still are yet to put a dollar figure on damages they claim to have suffered even as the civil case is over a year old.
That was a key contention that Steven Anderson, an attorney with law firm Ruder Ware who is defending Blugold Real Estate Foundation in the lawsuit, made in legal filings and during a Tuesday morning motion hearing in Eau Claire County Court.
“They’ve alleged all along ‘we have been damaged,’” Anderson said Tuesday. “And yet we have no idea — as defendant — what those damages are, how they’ve computed them and how they would continue to compute them in the future.”
Southside Holdings and Big River Education Center LLC — companies owned by local developers Robb Majeski and Peter Hoeft — filed the lawsuit in January 2022 over an exclusivity agreement they had to develop a portion of the site where the County Materials Complex is being constructed. The dispute is over land planned to become a parking lot, located next to the indoor fieldhouse part of the large complex being constructed along Menomonie Street.
This week’s hearing was over a motion that Anderson filed in February seeking to compel discovery — seeking the court to force the developers to provide details of their damages — and even request the court to impose sanctions.
Matthew Mayer, an attorney from law firm Weld Riley representing the developers, acknowledged in court filings and during the hearing that numbers have not been provided yet.
“You’re right, I did not tell them damages,” he said.
But Mayer said that a question that must be resolved is whether Blugold Real Estate has abided by terms of the exclusivity agreement it signed with Southside in December 2017. That pact gives the developers the right of first refusal to buy, lease or develop the 3.9-acre parcel where school bus company Student Transit used to be.
When that agreement was made, there were plans to put a mixed-use building there called the Big River Education Center. The building would have university recreation programs, a climbing wall, small restaurant, apartments for up to 350 students and educational areas for studying the Chippewa River, according to a news release the university issued in mid-2017. But that building was subsequently dropped from later plans and the land is currently slated for parking.
Last year, Eau Claire Community Complex — a nonstock corporation created in 2017 and headed by backers of the County Materials Complex to oversee financial and legal aspects of the construction project — signed a long-term lease with Blugold Real Estate for the parking lot.
Anderson said the 99-year lease has a $1 per year price.
“It is a non-fee parking lot. It is a benefit for the rest of the development,” he said.
While the developers knew and were notified the lease had been drafted last year, the fact it was signed and finalized was a surprise, according to Mayer.
“Now evidently they have signed an agreement, which we’ve just been told about,” he said Tuesday in court.
Anderson also wasn’t aware the ground lease was finalized until recently when learning about it from another lawyer who handled that contract. On April 20, Anderson notified the court and Mayer that the parking lot lease had been signed in September.
Eau Claire County Judge Beverly Wickstrom said Tuesday that a signed lease does change things dramatically in the case.
“There has been what I would tactfully describe as a miscommunication of the status of the lease,” she said.
Wickstrom also said the defendant has the right to hear what damages the developers are seeking through the lawsuit. But the judge opted not to grant Anderson’s motion to compel discovery or grant sanctions against the plaintiffs.
Instead she asked the attorneys in the case to work together to schedule depositions and see what can be done to determine damages in the case.
Anderson replied that lines of communication between him and Mayer have remained open and they work well together — even though they see this case from opposite perspectives.
Construction of the County Materials Complex continues to move ahead. The project is slated to be finished in spring 2024.
The complex will have a 5,000-seat events center, gymnasium, field house, university fitness center, athletic offices and a Mayo Clinic Health System facility specializing in sports medicine and imaging.
The total budget for the complex — including land value, construction, furnishings and contingency — is $122.6 million. That price tag includes Mayo Clinic’s building, but not the equipment the health care provider will be bringing into it. A neighboring privately-owned hotel announced by the Pablo Group last spring is also not included in the figure.
UW-Eau Claire alumni John and Carolyn Sonnentag have donated $70 million toward the project between cash and land their family’s company, County Materials, previously occupied along Menomonie Street. To recognize their generous contributions, both the event center and fieldhouse buildings will bear the name “Sonnentag.”