Sonnentag Event Center tour (April 2023)

Construction work continues on an event center with a 5,000-person capacity being built along Menomonie Street, as seen during a tour of the site provided last month. A civil lawsuit involving rights to develop a piece of land at the County Materials Complex — currently planned to be a parking lot — is pending in Eau Claire County Court.

EAU CLAIRE — Local developers suing the real estate arm of the UW-Eau Claire Foundation still are yet to put a dollar figure on damages they claim to have suffered even as the civil case is over a year old.

That was a key contention that Steven Anderson, an attorney with law firm Ruder Ware who is defending Blugold Real Estate Foundation in the lawsuit, made in legal filings and during a Tuesday morning motion hearing in Eau Claire County Court.

