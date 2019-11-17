When Julie Malyon mentioned to her father a medical organization she had recently learned about, the name stunned him.
Malyon was considering taking a two-week trip to the Democratic Republic of the Congo as a medical ambassador for the Paul Carlson Partnership. It offered the chance to collaborate with Congolese health care professionals and was the type of work Malyon, executive director of C.A.R.E. Clinic in Red Wing, Minn., had wanted to do for years.
Her father, Dr. Jim Walker, a family physician at Mayo Clinic Health System-Red Cedar in Menomonie, expressed astonishment. He informed Malyon that the nonprofit’s namesake inspired him to pursue a medical career. Carlson was a physician and missionary who was killed in 1964 in present-day DRC in central Africa. His work and sacrifice made an impression on a teenage Walker, who wrote an English paper about Carlson as a high school senior.
“His story really stimulated me to consider becoming a physician,” Walker said.
The fit and coincidence were too strong to ignore. Four months later, Malyon and Walker boarded a plane with a small group of American doctors and nurses to Karawa, a city in the northwest portion of the country. The work entailed “train the trainer” sessions, where they joined forces with doctors and nurses who could provide lessons to other medical professionals.
Staying in touch
Since the inaugural trip in 2014, Walker has visited the country three times, and Malyon returned in 2017. The first trip presented a steep learning curve, but Malyon and Walker learned more during each subsequent visit and have kept in contact with several Congolese nurses. They both said forming friendships with medical professionals thousands of miles away is one of the most rewarding aspects of the work.
Malyon and Walker didn’t know what to expect in 2014, but the Congolese medical professionals welcomed the family duo and easily learned the lessons, which involved verbal and hands-on teaching. They both taught sessions on maternal health care, and Malyon also led instructions on proper injection techniques.
Malyon had a personal connection to the work. She hemorrhaged after a miscarriage a few years before 2014, and her doctor said that without the requisite medical treatment available in the U.S., the bleeding could have killed her.
“It’s women like me that you are going to be able to save with this training,” Malyon told her Congolese colleagues.
Malyon also contracted malaria on the first trip, but another member of the group gave her medication to overcome the disease. After a miserable 24 hours of shakes and cold sweats, Malyon’s health improved. Realizing her fortune, she wanted to ensure the same opportunities afforded to her were available to Congolese residents.
“It really tied me even more to the goals and mission of the organization,” Malyon said.
Overcoming obstacles
The training sessions occurred with the help of interpreters who translated English into French and Lingala. Language was far from the only difference between the U.S. and DRC. Many clinics did not have refrigeration or running water and could only access electricity through a generator. Basic lab supplies were difficult to find.
Despite the overwhelming obstacles and lack of infrastructure, Malyon and Walker said Congolese doctors and nurses — some of whom receive little or no payment for their work — showed remarkable resilience and ingenuity.
Many of the medical tragedies were impossible for the Americans to comprehend. They recalled a man who carried his infant grandson more than 15 miles to a hospital for malaria treatment, only to have the child die shortly after arriving.
That example was far from an isolated incident. As of 2018, according to the World Health Organization, 8.8% of Congolese children died before age 5.
Intense medical issues persist, but Walker saw signs of progress during his most recent visit last month, such as clinics that previously relied on gas lanterns at night using solar panels to provide electricity around the clock.
This year gave Walker the sense that the lessons will make a long-term positive effect, especially after he viewed Congolese trainers working with students and colleagues.
“Knowledge gets spread to the whole system and lives can be saved that way,” Walker said.
Lifesaving
During Walker’s second trip in 2016, a Congolese nurse said one of Walker’s lessons helped her prevent a woman from dying that same night.
When asked if he could describe how it felt to help save a person’s life, Walker became emotional.
“Without crying? No,” Walker said.
Walker plans to return to the DRC next year and hopes to visit the country annually. Malyon likely won’t return in the near future due to obligations in her immediate family, but she regularly communicates with Congolese nursing instructors and is working on a fundraising campaign to send medical supplies to the DRC.
Malyon said the trips she made in 2014 and 2017 strengthened her relationship with her father. Working together overseas on a topic they both felt passionate about provided a unique bonding opportunity.
Malyon and Walker have visited other countries on similar work trips, but they said the ability to train Congolese health professionals offered the most significant, longest-lasting impact.
“If you can go and leave behind medical knowledge that can be transmitted to everybody else who’s taking care of people in the system, you have a chance to really change the system,” Walker said.