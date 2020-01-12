The Chippewa Valley Writers Guild and Write On, Door County will collaborate this summer on their first ever writer exchange.
One Door County writer will enjoy in a free retreat at The Priory Writers’ Retreat in Eau Claire, and in exchange one lucky Chippewa Valley Writers Guild member will receive a free weeklong stay at Write On, Door County’s writers’ residence in Fish Creek.
Originally established as a monastery for Benedictine nuns in 1964, today The Priory Writers’ Retreat serves as a location for creativity to flourish. Situated on 120 wooded acres just miles from downtown Eau Claire, the retreat space hosted its first retreat last summer.
The Write On, Door County residence is on 40 acres of woods, orchards and meadows between the water of Green Bay and Lake Michigan in Door Country. For decades, writers have taken inspiration amid the landscape while avoiding distractions at home. Both spaces are committed to creating the conditions that allow writers to thrive.
“The Chippewa Valley Writers Guild has long admired the fantastic literary citizenship work taking place in Door County,” CVWG executive director B.J. Hollars says in a news release. “In many ways, Write On, Door County is a model for what a thriving writing organization can be. We’re so excited to share writing expertise with one another.”
Jerod Santek, artistic director of Write On, Door County said in the release: “Wisconsin has such a rich, vibrant writing community. It’s wonderful to develop a program that connects writers from different parts of the state and introduces them to new audiences.”
Each organization will be responsible for selecting the writer who will take part in the exchange. The Chippewa Valley Writers Guild began taking applications this month.
Applicants will be screened in a blind submission process and selected by a panel of writers.
To apply, writers can go to tinyurl.com/su98mzr. The application period ends March 1.
For more information contact Hollars at chippewavalleywritersguild@gmail.com or cvwritersguild.org, or Santek at jerod@writeondoorcounty.org or writeondoorcounty.org.