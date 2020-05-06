A team of local public and private sector leaders have begun meeting to discuss how Chippewa Valley businesses can reopen safely during the coronavirus pandemic.
Chairmen of the Chippewa Valley COVID-19 Economic Recovery Task Force said its groups started gathering Wednesday to talk about measures different sectors of the local economy could use to keep employees and customers protected from the virus.
In a virtual meeting with Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce members on Wednesday, task force leaders stressed that their work is on how area businesses can reopen while leaving government officials to decide when that can occur.
“We look at it more about how we open up safely and communicate that to the public so we're all successful, rather than when,” said retired accountant Mark Faanes. He is heading up the task force along with Gregg Moore, who also is retired and had served as chairman of the Eau Claire County Board for a decade.
The task force is seeking to provide information to businesses on financial assistance available to them, promoting the local economy, connecting job seekers with companies that need employees, and creating different plans to help businesses reopen.
Those plans will be catered for agriculture, construction, arts and entertainment, manufacturing, recreation, special events, professional services, real estate, restaurants and taverns, retail shops, transportation and hospitality sectors.
“Each one is going to have different needs, responsibilities and rules,” local chamber President and CEO David Minor said.
For example, when restaurants reopen their dining rooms, he said, they'll likely need to reduce their seating capacities and put other measures in place to protect employees and customers.
People who work in the different business sectors already have volunteered to help -- though the chamber is still recruiting more people for the task force, Minor noted.
The task force also will be seeking advice from state and national trade associations as well as public health experts.
“Best practices are being developed in the state and nation for reopening businesses in all different sectors,” said Lieske Giese, director of the Eau Claire City-County Health Department.
For hospitals and clinics, schools, religious and government buildings, the Health Department has already been advising them on their coronavirus-related procedures. The task force leaders said local public health officials will continue those efforts for those institutions.
Moore and Faanes emphasized repeatedly that the task force will not get involved in policy on when businesses should be allowed to reopen. Minor agreed with that, but noted the chamber is independently involved in that policy debate, but won't bring it into its participation in the task force.
Minor believes that the Chippewa Valley could reopen its economy before other parts of the state and nation that have shown higher concentrations of coronavirus cases. However, he stated that if local businesses can reopen before statewide safer-at-home orders end, that would be done in consultation with public health officials.
The Chippewa Valley COVID-19 Economic Recovery Task Force is different from a task force created Tuesday by the County Board that will deal with financial issues the county government is facing due to the pandemic.