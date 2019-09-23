CHIPPEWA FALLS — Hannah Tambornino stands calmly along the edge of the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds. Behind her stands her horse Doc, who is facing the opposite direction. At this point, she’s in the danger zone. A spooked horse can have a lethal backward kick. At any moment, a falling leaf could startle Doc, causing him to rear up and knock Tambornino out with a deadly blow. And yet, she is unfazed.
“You need to be comfortable with your horse and your surroundings,” she says.
Equestrian is all about confidence. It’s a sport about looking calm and graceful on top of a 1,000-plus pound animal whose willingness to follow instructions can waver at a moment’s notice.
“You really need to be in control of your emotions because the horses sense when you’re upset,” Chippewa Falls equestrian coach Cara Schueller said. “Horses look to their riders to be leaders, so if that person is scared, the horse is going to be scared. So you really need to develop that emotional stability and self confidence.”
That comfort takes years of hard work to develop and it’s what has made Chippewa Falls’ equestrian team state champions at the Division A level of the Wisconsin Interscholastic Horsemanship Association for six straight seasons.
When Schueller took over the program in 2012, the Cardinals had never won a state title. The team only practiced once a week and she had a staff of three, but her riders were thirsting for more organized training. So Schueller responded.
Now, Chi-Hi equestrian has a six person staff and the team trains three times a week, often until darkness.
They’ll spend hours at the fairgrounds preparing for competition. First comes horsemanship and equitation training. During these events riders are judged on elegance and accuracy in movement. After that, a new set of coaches hop onto the dirt and help the riders train for the gaming and speed events, during which riders are required to race around and through poles, barrels and flags with speed and precision.
The riders often make it look easy, moving their horses through the obstacles with subtle kicks to the side, shakes of a leg, and kissing and clucking sounds.
“When you’re riding in pleasure, we don’t want people to see what we’re doing,” said Ruthann Haile, a senior at Chi-Hi. “So for most people it probably looks like we’re doing nothing on the horse, but there is a lot going on.”
It’s dozens of tiny movements that, if done properly, will create something beautiful. But done without precision and a horse will stand still, refusing to move, or worse.
Take Tambornino’s other horse for example.
“He had a problem with pressure,” Tambornino said. “He ended up rearing up and he went over and I went over. He went over backward and fell on me. I only got kicked in the head, thank God I was wearing a helmet, and I got hit in the back, but it only left bruises. I was one of the lucky ones.”
These moments can leave riders psychologically scarred, afraid to ride again for lengthy periods of time.
In Fall Creek, Eau Claire Memorial’s equestrian team, winners of two reserve state titles, spent Sunday afternoon training at coach Elizabeth Whinery’s barn. There, senior Sheila Treacy and her horse were jumping for the first time since her nasty spill a few weeks ago.
“I like to say my horse and I parted ways, he went one way and I went the other,” she said with a chuckle. “I landed right on my hip and got a soft tissue injury.”
Mentally, Treacy is still recovering from the fall.
“When you ride you kind of gain muscle memory and then when you fall, your brain thinks your going to fall again if something small goes wrong, so I lost that muscle memory,” she said. “So if I react in a panic it makes things go worse.”
That’s what makes equestrian such a difficult sport. It’s a mental game where confidence is key and it requires riders to know the intricacies of their animal. And at times, even expert riders can be at the whims of an unhappy horse reluctant to follow instructions.
“Every horse here has had days where it’s come in here, they look amazing and other days where they say, ‘Not today, thank you very much,’” Whinery said.
That added element is why Memorial’s Allisa Hansen can’t eat during competition days. She said she wakes up with jitters that last until she’s in the ring and the competition begins.
For both these teams, the quest for another state title begins on Saturday at Wild Bill’s Riders Saddle Club. They won’t know how they stack up compared to their competition until they show up and size up their opponents, so for now, all they can do is keep training, building that confidence so that there are no hiccups come game day.