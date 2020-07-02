COVID-19 has resulted in financial losses for many businesses, but that does not appear to be the case for local firework sellers. Purchases seem to be on par with prior years, with the potential for an increase depending on Fourth of July sales.
Cody Junker, Fireworks Liquidators operations manager, said sales are steady with previous years. The company is based in Cadott and has numerous tents in the Chippewa Valley from June 26 to July 5. Junker said “fountain” fireworks, which stay on the ground and emit sparks, are popular this year, as are “cakes,” which explode in the air.
Sara Helgerson works at the Meinenbros Fireworks tent on London Road. The tent has stood there every summer for more than a decade and is open for about three weeks each year before closing July 6.
Helgerson said sales this year are solid so far. She attributed that to some public displays being canceled because of coronavirus, potentially resulting in more home gatherings.
“Families want to get together and celebrate,” Helgerson said. “Instead of going to (a public place) and watching the show, it’s coming to get fireworks here and then spending time with their families at home,”
Eau Claire will have its fireworks show at 10 p.m. Saturday on Plank Hill. The new location, which is between Forest Hill Cemetery and Harding Avenue, replaces the usual venue at Carson Park to deter large gatherings during the pandemic. The event will also be available on WEAU-TV (Channel 13) and radio station WAXX (104.5-FM).
Safety measures
Caution is key when setting off fireworks from home. A tip sheet from HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital included knowing the law regarding types of fireworks to use; not allowing children to play with fireworks; not making your own fireworks; and lighting one firework at a time.
Robin Engel, HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital emergency room registered nurse, said people should also wear eye protection and have water to extinguish the fireworks. Do not hold a firework in your hand or have a body part over the fireworks while lighting them, she added.
Engel also urged people to be as safe as they can by not holding lit fireworks in their hand and not picking up fireworks that did not ignite after an attempt.
“Don’t pick them up, because they could still be warm and hot and could combust and cause an injury,” Engel said.
During cookouts and fireworks displays, physical distancing is more important this year to prevent the potential spread of COVID-19. It is important to notify neighbors of their fireworks plans, particularly if someone is older, is a military veteran and has small children or pets.
Local ordinances
Engel also noted that people must know the laws in the community where they plan to set off fireworks. Fireworks ordinances vary depending on the community. In the city of Eau Claire, it is illegal to set off fireworks that leave the ground or explode. It is legal to have items like sparklers, fountains and objects that spray out paper or confetti.
A citation for discharging fireworks results in a fine of $213. As of Tuesday, Josh Miller, Eau Claire Police Department public information officer, said ECPD had issued two citations so far this year, a number that will likely increase in the next few days. There were 17 such citations last year and 20 citations issued in 2018.
Firework complaints skyrocketed this year during a week in late June. According to Miller, there were 20 complaints from June 19-25 this year. In the same time span, there were six complaints last year, 10 in 2018 and seven complaints in 2017.