Church Remodel

Chippewa Valley Habitat for Humanity is poised to get a $1.4 million grant to start transforming the two-story classroom wing of Grace Lutheran Church, 202 W. Grand Ave., into affordable housing for veterans.

 Staff photo by Branden Nall

EAU CLAIRE — A two-story wing of seldom-used classrooms attached to Grace Lutheran Church, 202 W. Grand Ave., may become housing for local veterans.

Chippewa Valley Habitat for Humanity lined up to receive a $1.14 million grant through the city that would allow the charitable organization to buy the church wing and start its conversion into affordable housing.

