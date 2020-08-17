EAU CLAIRE — Home sales rose considerably last month in several Chippewa Valley counties, contributing to a record July for Wisconsin's housing market.
Compared to a year ago, the number of home sales were up in excess of 20% in Eau Claire, Chippewa and Dunn counties, according to figures released Monday by the Wisconsin Realtors Association.
"July was a remarkably robust month for home sales, given what we've been through the past four months," WRA Chairman Steve Beers said in a news release.
Statewide, there were 9,649 homes sold last month — up 10.4% from the 8,969 sold in July 2019, the previous record for the summer month.
Beers noted that shattering the prior record was impressive given the extraordinarily tight inventory of homes available on the market. He stated that rural areas showed the strongest sales growth last month, which he noted have more available inventory than urban centers.
Northern Wisconsin led regions in the state for sales growth, with central and west parts of Wisconsin coming in second and third, respectively, according to the WRA's statistics.
There were 30 more homes sold in Eau Claire County than the 147 sold a year ago. Dunn County saw a dozen more homes sold than the 56 in July 2019. And Chippewa County posted 23 more sales than the 99 it had a year prior.
“We can’t expect record sales every month especially given the supply crunch, but these record-low mortgage rates will fuel the demand side for the late summer and fall sales season,” WRA President and CEO Michael Theo said in the news release.
The 30-year fixed mortgage rate had fallen to 3.02% during July in the state, compared to 3.77% a year before. The lower cost for a mortgage has helped keep homebuying affordable in Wisconsin, even while the median home price has increased as the state remains a "buyers market." Last month the median price of a home sold was $226,400 — 10.4% higher than the $205,000 from a year before.
David Clark, Marquette University economist and consultant to the WRA, noted that the rise in home sales came after the biggest quarterly contraction in U.S. history. Real GDP dropped 32.9% between the first and second quarters — the latter marking a time when many parts of the U.S. economy were shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“Consumer confidence fell in July due in part to the resurgence of COVID-19 in some regions of the country, but nationally, workers continue to return to work,” Clark said.
There will continue to be mixed economic signals in the months ahead, the economist stated, but he expects improvement in the last half of 2020.
Though the coronavirus pandemic hampered home sales earlier this year, some parts of the Chippewa Valley have caught up and surpassed where they were this time in 2019.
When comparing their year-to-date sales figures, Chippewa and Dunn counties are 14.8% and 11.8% higher than they were at this time in 2019. Eau Claire County, meanwhile, is 8% behind the pace it set last year for home sales.
Statewide, Wisconsin is 1.9% behind the mark set at the end of July 2019 for home sales.