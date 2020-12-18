EAU CLAIRE — Getting the second half of funding for a new academic building at UW-Eau Claire into the next state budget is among top priorities for state legislators representing the area.
During a Friday morning panel discussion hosted online by the Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce, local politicians from both sides of the aisle spoke about their intention to push for $147 million needed to push ahead with a new Science and Health Sciences building at the local campus.
“That was on the top of my list,” state Sen. Jeff Smith, D-Eau Claire, said.
Smith said he personally met with Gov. Tony Evers to urge him to include the building’s funding in the budget proposal, and the senator expressed a note of cautious optimism that it would get in.
UW-Eau Claire is allocated $109 million toward the new building in the current budget, but when the remaining $147 million will come is still in question.
While state legislators, university officials and others advocating for the project expected it would be part of the UW System’s budget proposal for 2021-23 funding, it was not. That budget request issued in August by the Board of Regents instead put the second half of funding in 2025-27, according to a long-range planning document.
After receiving budget requests and estimates from all state departments during late summer and fall, the governor’s office is now preparing its plan for Wisconsin’s 2021-23 budget. Evers is required to submit his budget proposal to the state Legislature next month.
It then goes to the state’s Joint Finance Committee, before heading to the full Legislature for further deliberation and then seeking Evers’ final approval by July 1.
State Sen. Kathleen Bernier, R-Lake Hallie, who was appointed this month to the influential Joint Finance Committee, said Evers’ support for the building would be crucial.
“If the governor has it in his budget, that will be extraordinarily helpful,” she said.
But then Bernier alluded to a lack of communication between Democrat Evers and Republicans who hold the majority in both the state Senate and Assembly.
“I’m glad my colleague got to meet with the governor and share his thoughts,” she said. “I have not.”
Bernier did add she spoke with Evers’ office in the previous session, urging that the second half of the building’s funding come in the 2021-23 budget.
Smith said Democrats and Republicans from our area working together to get the rest of the building’s funding in the next budget could help rebuild relationships between the two parties.
Rep. Warren Petryk, R-Eleva, said he will work across the aisle to help the building project along.
“We’ll work closely as a united front with all of our legislators in western Wisconsin,” he said.
Petryk also views former Gov. Tommy Thompson, the current UW System president, as an ally in pushing for the new building at UW-Eau Claire.
Getting funding for a new academic building wasn’t the only priority mentioned by the legislators Friday morning in their look ahead to 2021. Other topics including workforce development, education funding, rural broadband, mental health needs and getting the state through the coronavirus pandemic were mentioned as well.
“Obviously we’ve got to get COVID under control before we do anything else,” said Rep. Jodi Emerson, D-Eau Claire.
Rep. Jesse James, R-Altoona, said he spoke with Republican leaders of the Assembly on Thursday night, who assured him they are continuing to negotiate with Evers on a COVID-19 relief package and had hopes one would come forth in early 2021.
Finding ways to aid industries hurt by the pandemic’s effects were on the mind of Rep. Rob Summerfield, R-Bloomer.
“I think the biggest priority right now is to get our economy — especially our small business — back to where they were a year ago,” he said.
Summerfield pinned ongoing struggles that restaurants are facing on the April safer-at-home order issued by Evers, in addition to fears that the incoming Democratic presidential administration of Joe Biden could order shutdowns in the future due to the pandemic.
Emerson responded that the current state of the hospitality industry is not due to the governor’s order, which expired in May, but ongoing fear of COVID-19 itself.
“The reason people aren’t in restaurants right now is not because the governor shut them down in April, it’s because they’re afraid to go out because of a deadly virus,” she said. “Of course everybody wants to get back to normal, but first we have to get COVID under control.”
She said one thing hindering that has been Republicans — including outgoing President Donald Trump — not setting an example in public by wearing face masks and following other advice from public health officials on reducing the spread of coronavirus.
It was evident Friday morning that bitterness between the two political parties still lingers after November’s presidential election, which resulted in Biden’s win in Wisconsin, the Electoral College and national popular vote.
Bernier criticized Smith and other Democrats left a GOP-led joint hearing of elections committees from the state Assembly and Senate on Dec. 11, which heard testimony from people who disputed the election’s results and criticized how it was run.
“That set the stage for the session,” she said.
Smith replied that he left room during the hearing because he was one of few people wearing a face mask as a precaution against the coronavirus and then watched the remainder of testimony on a television in his office. He added that Democrats didn’t get the chance to call their own witnesses or ask questions.
“We just didn’t feel like it was a very open hearing,” Smith said.
While the ability of state politicians to overcome a partisan divide in 2021 is yet to be seen, they do agree that it will be a busy year for the Legislature.
One task facing the state Legislature will be drawing new maps determining the borders of their districts following the recent Census.
“With a Democratic governor and Republican legislature it will be an interesting year,” Smith said, adding that he hopes both parties can work together on it.
Rep. James said part of the next session’s work will be reintroducing bills that were pending before the current session ended.
The full Assembly and Senate have not met to approve legislation since mid-April when a special session was called to approve a coronavirus relief package.
In addition to the experienced local legislators, three newly-elected state representatives also spoke at Friday morning’s event.
Incoming state representatives Dave Armstrong, R-Rice Lake, Clint Moses, R-Menomonie, and Donna Rozar, R-Marshfield, all introduced themselves to chamber members watching the online panel.