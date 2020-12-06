CHIPPEWA FALLS -- A new instrument and a wealth of time is a silver lined gift to a local musician amid a global pandemic.
Emily Watkins is a Chippewa Valley native and local musician who on the side of working full time plays guitar for regional bands Uncommon Denominator and Naalia. The first few months of 2020 saw her performing regularly, teaching in-person guitar lessons and looking forward to a year full of musical offerings. However, in Mid-March the COVID-19 pandemic hit and instantly changed the majority of her plans.
A summer chock full of gigs and recording quickly became barren and forced Watkins and her 10 plus band mates to suspend their plans together for the foreseeable future. Watkins said this turn of event has been difficult to deal with, but ultimately technology and a will to persevere have enabled her to endure for the past nine months.
“It’s been hard, but you’ve got to try and find ways to adapt to it,” Watkins said. “It’s made me realize how great of a tool the internet is. Having different ways to call and message each other has been important. Without that it would’ve been even harder to deal with everything this long.”
Another motivator for her has been a new musical instrument to express herself with. Prior to a few weeks ago, Watkins has worked as a musician with a borrowed sub $200 Squire Stratocaster. Watkins had been working professionally with a less than professional instrument, but that has all changed.
Recently Watkins splurged and upgraded to a Fender American Professional Stratocaster, an instrument fit for any professional musician. This new instrument, and the tonal varieties it offers have reinvigorated her love for the instrument she said.
“Having another instrument is a path to building the sound you want to create as a musician,” Watkins said. “I feel what we’re all trying to do is find what our unique voice is. And since I won’t be able to play live for a while, it’s nice to have a new tool to create things with in the meantime.”
While Watkins has grown personally through the COVID-19 pandemic, those around her have held her in high esteem musically and personally for years.
Bruce Hering, Watkins’ band director for three years at Eau Claire North High School, said she has always been a pleasure to work with and someone anyone can get along with and unselfishly create with.
“Emily was a very musical person — and that might seem like a silly thing to say about a musician, but trust me, not all musicians think musically,” Hering said. “That is, to consider what else is going on around you and work to complement it. Emily didn’t seek the spotlight. She was happy to provide a harmonic structure for others to build upon. And just think if our whole society during this pandemic was as selfless as Emily — her actions assisted others, enabled others to thrive. I’m guessing that Emily is taking the pandemic in stride, plugging along as best the situation allows. Emily is quiet, but strong and those are great qualities for survival and success.”
Even though Watkins hasn’t been able to perform often with her band mates in the R&B infused band Naalia or the bombastically fun cover band Uncommon Denominator, her band mates still are reflecting on the positive impact she has made on them.
Aliana Sigala, lead singer of Naalia, said Watkins has helped her grow musically through their time shared on stage together.
“She is a genius,” Sigala said. “Honestly it amazes me how easily music comes to her. She puts just enough of her own twist on everything. It's super refreshing.”
Pushing through the rest of 2020, and looking into 2021 Watkins said she will look back on the COVID-19 pandemic as a time of growth and the foundation for which to build a better future on. As she did before the pandemic hit, she will continue to find the silver lining through personal and musical struggles and use them to grow.
Going forward you can look forward to new music and more shows (once the coronavirus subsides) due in large part to the free time she has been afforded in 2020, something that would’ve been a luxury in years past.
“I see this as being gifted with more time,” Watkins said. “That’s something I’ve never really had. With all of the different jobs I’ve had, and trying to play music on the side I’ve never had a lot of free time. I’ve been able to slow things down and take some time to write, which I’ve never really done before. It’s been an opportunity to learn and grow as a musician in a different way.”