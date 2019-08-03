Tuesday’s annual National Night Out event at Owen Park will take on special meaning this year.
It marks the 25th anniversary of the local event, which promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie.
“The whole idea is to connect the community with law enforcement in a fun way,” said Dawn Comte, recreation manager for Eau Claire Parks, Recreation and Forestry.
“That’s basically how it all comes together,” she said.
Tuesday’s event runs from 5:30 to 8 p.m.
It includes interactive booths, carnival games for children, emergency and city vehicles to look at and tour, a DJ, inflatables and a balloon artist.
Free food includes popcorn, snow cones, hot dogs, chips, soda and water.
The event is funded through sponsorships and in-kind donations, Comte said.
The first two years of Eau Claire’s National Night Out were run by the Eau Claire Youth Coalition and Eau Claire Optimist Club.
Eau Claire Parks, Recreation and Forestry has coordinated the event since then and this year marks Comte’s 23rd year of involvement in the city’s National Night Out.
The event draws 1,200 to 1,500 people each year to Owen Park. Visitors are typically families with younger children.
Of the past 24 years, the event had to be moved indoors on just one occasion because of inclement weather at the Hobbs Ice Arena.
If Tuesday’s event is greeted by inclement weather, it will be moved indoors to the Metropolis Resort & Conference Center.
Comte said she enjoys being involved with National Night Out.
“It’s important to show that the Police Department is here to help and serve the community,” she said. “It’s nice to have that connection between the officers and the kids and their families. That’s what it’s all about.”
Comte is always open to new ideas.
“We try new things so it doesn’t get stagnant,” she said.
In the past, National Night Out at Owen Park has included live music, animals and a movie.
There was one humorous incident involving animals, Comte said.
“A goat got loose for a short time,” she said. “It started running toward the (Chippewa) river.”
Eau Claire police spokeswoman Bridget Coit said her department’s officers embrace the National Night Out event.
“It’s a really great opportunity to have that many families come out and meet with our officers and other emergency providers. Everybody plays a part in reducing crime in our community,” she said.
“Having a platform for connections to be made in a positive way is important when there are problems occurring in a neighborhood,” Coit said.
Police officers enjoy the event, she said.
“It’s a wonderful evening for all of us. It’s positive for us. This is a break from some of those heavier calls we get,” Coit said. “And the kids are wonderful.”
The Police Department’s K-9 units will be at Tuesday’s event for children and families to meet the dogs and get a demonstration, she said.
The event “lets kids know we are there to help them and they can trust us,” Coit said.