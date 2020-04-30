CHIPPEWA FALLS — Chippewa Falls Mayor Greg Hoffman understands why the Rice Lake City Council approved a resolution this week to invite businesses to reopen ahead of the state’s May 26 timeline, but he isn’t pushing for a similar measure in his city.
“We’ve thought about it,” Hoffman said. “We had discussions with public health and police, and we are going to continue to follow guidelines.”
He added: “I think (Rice Lake) is going to run into trouble with the state.”
Hoffman said he hasn’t brought any proposals to the council, and no council members have suggested one to him.
“I can appreciate it,” Hoffman said of the Rice Lake resolution. “I’ve talked to the business owners, the restaurants. They all have a genuine concern of what this would look like. We’re all being cautious about it.”
Hoffman said he understands the temptation to open now. Chippewa County has had 21 positive COVID-19 cases, but 18 of those people are now showing no symptoms, no one is hospitalized, and there haven’t been any deaths.
“I know a lot of citizens are getting tired of it, but that doesn’t mean we can run out and do what we want,” Hoffman said. “Now is not the time to throw caution to the wind. We’ve been successful in northwest Wisconsin in minimizing this.”
Eau Claire City Manager Dale Peters didn’t want to comment on the Rice Lake resolution.
“It’s not our place to comment on actions taken by other communities,” Peters said.
It is unlikely a similar measure would come forward in Eau Claire, he said.
“There are no proposals to take action that would be inconsistent with the law,” Peters said. “As we’ve done from the beginning of this crisis, we will continue to follow the orders issued by Gov. Evers. It’s the law — it’s not optional or voluntary.”
Peters added: “Everyone would like to return to normal, but it should be done applying data and metrics in a uniform manner.”
Compliance in Rice Lake
The Rice Lake resolution passed on a 5-4 vote with Mayor Mike Diercks casting the tie-breaking vote. The resolution appears to allow all businesses to reopen and advises city police to enforce state laws at their own discretion.
Diercks didn’t return calls for comment Thursday.
The plan doesn’t have support from the Barron County Public Health Department or the Sheriff’s Office.
Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald said he’s been in close contact with the Rice Lake Police Department, and no businesses attempted to open Thursday that would have been in violation of the state’s stay-at-home orders.
“We have no issues,” Fitzgerald said. “Everyone is still compliant. It’s business as usual here.”
Like Hoffman, Fitzgerald said he understands the temptation to open. Barron County has had just six positive COVID-19 cases.
“All six are recovered, and none were hospitalized,” Fitzgerald said. “We haven’t had a new case in 2½ weeks.”
Barron County Public Health Director Laura Sauve didn’t return calls for comment.
No resolutions planned in Menomonie
Menomonie Mayor Randy Knaack and City Manager Lowell Prange both said they have no plans to seek to open the city earlier than the state guidelines.
“At this point, the administration and mayor will continue to support the guidelines set by DHS,” Prange said. “I don’t think we’ll change course right now.”
Prange noted the city has allowed for curbside pickup at the public library this week, and the plan is for the farmers market to open May 16 with some social distancing plans.
Knaack said he liked the idea of opening up some businesses — with some requirements — but “I don’t agree with head-butting the sheriff and human services and health departments.”
Knaack said if businesses were to open, he thinks rules must be implemented that include reduced capacity, social distancing, and mandatory masks at indoor public places.
Mike Jordan, Chippewa Falls Area Chamber of Commerce director, said he is hopeful that proposals will head to the governor or other state officials that will allow for reopening businesses early in northwestern Wisconsin.
“I can’t speak for Rice Lake, but from our perspective, the May 26 date that is out there is not what we want to see. We want to see it sooner,” Jordan said. “The situation in Chippewa County does not match the situation in Milwaukee County. We should be getting back to business before May 26.”