While one of China’s largest cities is on lockdown to contain the spread of a virus outbreak that’s killed more than 100 people, two UW-Eau Claire professors say friends and family members in China and the city of Wuhan are quarantined — but that they’re safe and unaffected by the new coronavirus.
None of Jianjun Ji’s six siblings or extended family in China have been sickened with the coronavirus, but Ji’s nephew has a close-up look at the outbreak, Ji told the Leader-Telegram Wednesday.
Ji’s nephew works in the supply department at People’s Hospital in the city of Gongyi, about 340 miles north of Wuhan, the city of 11 million people where the outbreak began.
Doctors and staffers in Gongyi are preparing to accept more patients, and aren’t taking vacation days or time off, said Ji, who is a professor of sociology at UW-Eau Claire.
More than 5,500 have been sickened in China due to the outbreak, which has been christened novel coronavirus. The death toll stood at 132 as of Wednesday.
Symptoms include fever, cough, and in more severe cases shortness of breath or pneumonia.
Chinese officials first confirmed it was a new virus on Jan. 7.
The virus is from the coronavirus family, which also can cause the common cold as well as more serious illnesses such as SARS and MERS. Scientists believe the outbreak was sparked by an animal virus, but it’s unclear if there are any other factors driving the epidemic.
Hoping to keep the virus from spreading, China is not allowing people in Wuhan, which is the capital of the Hubei Province, and 16 other Hubei cities.
Chinese families traditionally travel, sightsee and hold reunions during the New Year holiday festival period, which began on Jan. 25 with the Lunar New Year. Of 1,200 people returning to Gongyi from festival celebrations in Wuhan, two were sickened with coronavirus, Ji’s nephew reported, he said Wednesday.
Many Chinese families started preparing early for the country’s biggest holiday that began with the Lunar New Year, so many households were likely already stocked with food, Ji said.
Ji has contacted five friends who live in Wuhan, he said Wednesday. None have been infected with the coronavirus, but they’re locked down within the city and aren’t able to leave.
“They say they have to go out with masks covering their faces and wash their hands, but so far they’re all fine,” Ji said. “There are many volunteers coming to Wuhan to assist … the supplies for daily living are not a problem.
“I warned my relatives, my (siblings), their children at home, no hugging, no shaking hands, come out with masks,” added Ji, who travels to China almost every summer. “The peak of the outbreak may come within this week, or in 10 days. Then (maybe) it will decline. But we don’t know.”
Wufeng Tian, a math professor at UW-Eau Claire-Barron County, also has friends and family members in Wuhan, where he obtained his bachelor’s degree in 2009. None of Tian’s friends or family members have been sickened by the virus, but a friend of Tian’s from college has told him about the city’s quarantine, Tian said.
Food trucks are some of the only vehicles allowed in and out of the city, Tian said: “If you don’t have an emergency or permission, you can’t go out.”
People who fall ill are encouraged to visit small community clinics unless they have serious symptoms and need to go to a hospital, he said.
He hears the city’s widely-used public transportation is also shut down, Tian said.
Students in the clear
Neither UW-Eau Claire nor UW-Stout have international programs ongoing in China this month.
No UW-Eau Claire immersion or study abroad students traveled to China in fall 2019, said Colleen Marchwick, director of UW-EC’s Center for International Education. No students or faculty plan to travel to China through UW-EC programs in the spring, though a research project, several immersion programs and one study abroad student plan to travel there in summer 2020.
UW-Stout has a short-term, faculty-led program planned for China this summer, May 16 through 26, in operations and management, but it “may be canceled depending on CDC and State Department travel guidance,” said Scott Pierson, director of UW-Stout’s International Education program.
No UW-Stout students or faculty are in China at the moment, Pierson said.
Questions in Wisconsin
In the U.S., 165 cases of coronavirus are under investigation, with five confirmed cases as of Wednesday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Six people in Wisconsin are being tested for novel coronavirus, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services. Test results for one person in Wisconsin have returned negative.
“While all information we have so far shows there is low risk to the general public, we take new infectious diseases seriously and are taking precautions,” said Wisconsin’s State Health Officer Jeanne Ayers in a statement Monday.
If any person was in China and experiences a fever, cough or difficulty breathing within 14 days after leaving China, the CDC recommends seeking medical care, and calling ahead to a doctor’s office to tell them about recent travel and symptoms.
The U.S. Department of State is urging people to reconsider traveling to China, and warning them to avoid Hubei Province and Wuhan completely.