EAU CLAIRE — Chippewa Valley big-box retailers are getting ready for a masked, socially distanced version of Black Friday, the day after Thanksgiving when retail chains and other businesses typically offer a day of deals.
One new tactic this year: Some stores are running their Black Friday deals over multiple days, hoping to appeal to people who want to avoid a crush of other shoppers on Friday.
Oakwood Mall in Eau Claire is not opening Thanksgiving evening, as it’s done for the past several years, said general manager Betsy Maher in an email to the Leader-Telegram.
“Our early opening on Black Friday will also be pushed back an hour to 7 a.m. as many retailers have already been offering their Black Friday deals ahead of time to accommodate customers who don’t want to venture out on Black Friday,” Maher said.
Menards in Eau Claire is using a similar strategy this year.
“The biggest thing we’re doing differently is a 10-day event that spreads out the amount of time guests can come do holiday shopping,” said Mike Anderson, general manager of Eau Claire Menards East. “It gives people an opportunity to shop at the pace they want and spread that out over a 10-day period.”
That 10-day even begins on Friday, Anderson said.
Several major retailers have already changed their Black Friday plans to adjust to the ‘new normal.’ Target, Best Buy, Walmart, Dick’s Sporting Goods and Macy’s will all be closed Thanksgiving Day, and most stores will face capacity constraints that will put an end to the long lines and big crowds the following day.
“If you are someone who really enjoys strolling through store aisles and browsing to find the right gift, you may need to readjust your thinking,” said Sara Skirboll, a retail and shopping expert with RetailMeNot. “If you must go out in public to holiday shop, create a list before heading to the store and get in and out as quickly as possible.”
Local stores’ safety measures that began earlier this year will still be in place.
Menards will still require face masks for customers, Anderson said.
Oakwood Mall customers will also have to wear face coverings, which will be available from a mall security officer, Maher said. The mall will also be using an air filtration system, monitoring and directing food traffic, adding floor markers for shoppers, closing the children’s play area and reducing food court seating to allow for six feet of distance between tables, she added.
The mall is also offering curbside pickup for retailers who want to participate.
Alternative shopping methods — like online or curbside pickup — have been gaining steam during the pandemic and show no signs of slowing down through the holidays.
Research from consulting firm McKinsey & Co. suggested people are shopping online more than ever during the COVID-19 pandemic, and reported an intent to shop online even after the pandemic is over.
A November survey of 2,000 in the U.S. by California-based Travis Credit Union found Americans plan to spend an average of $374 on holiday gifts this year, and 54% said they plan to lower their gift budget by almost 40%.
The same survey found that 71% of people plan to change how they shop this year, and 95% said they plan to shop mostly or entirely online.
But an online shift might not impact the younger demographic as much.
A survey by youth nonprofit Junior Achievement showed that two-thirds of teenagers expected to do some of their holiday shopping in-store, and 65% expected to do some holiday shopping online.
“Despite the global pandemic and its economic impact, teens appear to be very enthusiastic about shopping this holiday season, even if they may have to do it differently from past years,” said Michael Frohna, President of Junior Achievement of Wisconsin. “The holidays are a good time for parents to talk to their kids about personal finances.”
The Associated Press contributed to this report.