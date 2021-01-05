EAU CLAIRE — Contested school board elections in Eau Claire and Menomonie will see some excitement this spring, while school elections in Altoona and Chippewa Falls are expected to be uncontested.
Four candidates are set to compete for three open seats in Eau Claire. Eight candidates will run for three open seats in Menomonie, triggering a primary election in February to narrow the field.
To appear on the April ballot, prospective school board candidates had to file papers with their school district by 5 p.m. Tuesday.
The spring election is April 6.
Eau Claire
Four candidates will run for three open seats on the Eau Claire school board, a board that saw unusually high turnover in 2020.
All three incumbents — Joshua Clements, Marquell Johnson and Erica Zerr — have filed papers to run in the April election, along with one challenger, Kathleen Kivlin.
All three newly joined the school board in 2020. Altoona city planner Clements won a one-year term on the board in April. Johnson, a UW-Eau Claire kinesiology professor, was appointed to the board in May to fill Laurie Klinkhammer’s seat. Zerr, an Eau Claire teacher, was appointed to the board in June to fill the seat of former board president Eric Torres.
Zerr said Tuesday she’s running for a seat on the board to promote community voices who have struggled to be heard in the past and to promote transparency and open communication with the community: “The Eau Claire school district has such potential for growth in the near future.”
Two of the three open seats are three-year terms, running April 2021 to April 2024. The last open seat is a one-year term, running April 2021 to April 2022.
The candidate with the third highest number of votes in the April election will get the one-year term seat.
Members of the seven-person Eau Claire school board serve three-year terms.
Menomonie
The Menomonie school board is heading for a February primary to narrow the field of candidates before April.
With eight people filing to run for three open seats, it will be the fourth year that the school board election in Menomonie sees some steep competition.
Incumbents Jim Swanson and Penny Burstad are running to regain their seats in April. The third incumbent, Tricia Thompson, had not filed candidacy papers as of 4:45 p.m. Tuesday, said Jamie Krista, the district’s executive assistant.
Swanson, a Menomonie writer, has served on the school board since 2015. Colfax insurance agency owner Burstad has served on the board since 2016, and Thompson, a family advocate in Menomonie, was first elected to the board in 2018.
Six challengers have also filed papers to get their names onto the April ballot: Donna Thibado, Mark Hillman, Karl Palmer, Rick Scharlau, Jeremy Enger and Angela Skillings, the school district said Tuesday.
A primary will be held Feb. 16.
Members of the nine-person Menomonie school board serve three-year terms.
Altoona
The Altoona school board race this spring looks quiet, with one open seat and incumbent Rick Risler the only candidate who has filed candidacy papers.
Risler is seeking a second term, having first won the seat in 2018.
No other candidates had filed papers to run for the board as of Tuesday afternoon, said Lisa Boss, the district’s executive assistant.
Members of the five-person Altoona school board serve three-year terms.
Chippewa Falls
There will be no contested races on the Chippewa Falls school board; three candidates have filed to fill three open seats.
However, the top two vote-getters will each serve a three-year term, while the person finishing third will serve just a one-year term, and would have to run again in 2022.
The three incumbents — Steve Olson, Sharon McIlquham and Sherry Jasper — all filed for reelection and completed their paperwork.
However, Jasper was appointed to replace Jennifer Heinz, who stepped down from the board last year. That has created the wrinkle in this election; the person who finishes third is finishing the final one year of Heinz’ term.
No challengers had filed candidacy papers to run for the board as of Tuesday afternoon.
Chippewa Falls School board members serve three-year terms.
Leader-Telegram reporter Chris Vetter contributed to this report.