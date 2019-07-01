Five months after the Boy Scouts of America launched Scouts BSA and formally enrolled girls into the scouting program, the Chippewa Valley chapter is home to nine female troops.
“It’s kind of nice that girls can get the same recognition and do the same stuff,” said Cathy Bauer of Wheeler. “What the BSA stands for, that’s really something my husband and I try to live by, and we want our girls to live by it too.”
Bauer and her husband, Adam, who have been involved with BSA for 10 years, are scoutmasters of two “linked” troops, Troop 26 of the BSA’s Chippewa Valley Council.
Several of the Bauers’ children participated in the first BSA camp-out of the summer during the last week of June. Both girls and boys “had a blast,” Bauer said.
It was the region’s first large-scale summer camp with both boys’ and girls’ troops. About 30 girls and 100 boys participated, and the camp-out at the L.E. Phillips Scout Reservation near Rice Lake went off without a hitch, said Scout Executive Tim Molepske, who leads the Chippewa Valley Council.
The showers and restrooms are single-stall, and girls troops have different tents and separate campsites from the boys, Molepske said.
“We’re pretty ready. It’s just the natural way we had things set up at (the reservation),” Molepske said. “It was seamless for us.”
Bauer agreed: “There were no problems. Follow the rules, and there’s going to be no issues,” Bauer said. “The girls were doing everything from first-year camper stuff to swimming, photography, first aid and cooking merit badges.”
The camping program will run through mid-August and host over 3,000 Scouts.
Troop 26 was one of the Chippewa Valley Council’s first linked troops.
All nine of the council’s all-girl troops are linked, or paired, with a similar all-male troop, but it’s not a requirement, Molepske said.
“Part of the idea is (it’s a) one-stop shop, so you can take your son and daughter to the same troop meeting,” Molepske said.
“We have meetings together, but we can do outings together or separately if we choose,” Bauer said. “We kind of run it as one big unit, with the division of two different scoutmasters … if you have females in your troop, you have to have a female leader.”
Welcoming the change
The BSA’s Cub Scouts program began accepting girls in June 2018, and Bauer’s 8-year-old daughter Samantha signed up as soon as she could, Bauer said.
But when BSA announced that it would launch its renamed program, Scouts BSA, in February 2019 for all children 11-17, Bauer’s two older daughters — Sara, 13, and Abby, 12 — jumped at the chance.
“As soon as we were able to have a girls troop, we signed up and registered. We were ready to roll with it,” Bauer said.
The couple’s two sons — 17-year-old Jeremy and 15-year-old Ryan — had been Scouts for years, and “the girls have always been going along, basically doing everything the boys did,” Bauer said.
The three girls had worked on Scouts projects for years, but weren’t formally recognized, Bauer said.
“They weren‘t able to get merit badges, achieve rank, even get an Eagle (Scout) project. A lot of these girls who are sisters of the scouts, they’ve worked on Eagle projects and put in just as much time as anyone else,” Bauer said.
A new transition
About 300 girls are enrolled in the Chippewa Valley Council’s Cub Scouts, and 60 in Scouts BSA, but that number is “constantly going up,” Molepske said.
Traditionally, boys have joined Scouts BSA after completing Cub Scouts, so Molepske expects the number of Scout girls to rise: “We weren’t sure how that would transition, but that number should continue to grow as the years progress.”
The national BSA drew criticism from Girl Scouts of the USA over the group’s decision to admit girls.
But Girl Scouts of the Northwestern Great Lakes, which covers northern Wisconsin and Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, “hasn’t seen any significant decline in membership as a result,” said regional Girl Scouts spokeswoman Lee Snodgrass.
“We’ve been fortunate,” Snodgrass said. “When the Boy Scouts opened up their program to girl Scouts, it gave us an opportunity to talk more about the distinguished qualities of our programming … we’ve used that opportunity to strategically spread that message.”
Bauer’s three daughters weren’t interested in Girl Scouts, but she said there’s no animosity between Scouts BSA members and Girl Scouts: “We’re not here to take girls away from the Girl Scouts.”
Despite the changes, Molepske said the BSA’s focus applies to all youth.
“Our mission hasn’t changed; our program hasn’t changed,” Molepske said. “We’re just expanding it to make sure we’re giving the same opportunities to young women.”
The Chippewa Valley Council covers 10 counties in northwestern Wisconsin, including Dunn, Eau Claire and Chippewa; it serves about 4,500 kids and has about 1,300 volunteers.