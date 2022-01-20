EAU CLAIRE — Statewide assessments continue to suggest that Eau Claire students — and students across Wisconsin — had a drop in academic achievement during the pandemic.
Statewide and in Eau Claire, more students failed to hit benchmarks on math assessments in spring 2021 compared to four years ago, district officials told the Eau Claire school board this week.
In the statewide Forward Exam, roughly 50% of 3rd through 8th grade Eau Claire students hit the district’s math benchmark in 2017 and 2018. When the exam was administered in 2021, the percentage of students hitting the benchmark dropped to about 35%, said Michell Radtke, the district’s director of assessment. (Overall, the Eau Claire school district has slightly outperformed the state in math on the Forward Exam for the past several years.)
“The district did see a decline in 20-21, which mimicked state performance,” Radtke said at a school board meeting this week. “We do believe this is due to the pandemic, and we will be watching these numbers closely in the next couple years.”
The district’s goal is 80% of its students hitting math benchmarks, Radtke said.
There was a similar dip in the number of Eau Claire students who hit math benchmarks on the ACT Aspire assessment, which predicts how students will perform on the ACT test. (On the ACT test itself, slightly more Eau Claire students hit the math benchmark in 2021 than compared to previous years, according to school district data.)
But one assessment suggests that lower-achieving students may be making more growth.
An assessment of students in 1st through 8th grades found that among Eau Claire students achieving in the “basic” and “below basic” math levels, there was an increase this winter in the number of those students who showed high growth in math performance, Radtke said.
Statewide, students’ math achievement also decreased during the pandemic. About 44% of Wisconsin students were hitting math benchmarks in 2017, but only 34% were in 2021, according to school district data.
The Eau Claire school district is creating an action plan and will collect, track and analyze data to continue to get students the interventions they need, said Mandy Van Vleet, executive director of special education. A sample action plan from Putnam Heights Elementary School went into detail about staff training and developing a student and family survey on school climate and culture, among other steps.
“Where there’s focus and planning on these features, we’ll see change in student outcomes,” Van Vleet said.
Statewide assessments have also indicated that Wisconsin students haven’t performed as well in other subjects, like English language arts, during the pandemic.
The pattern isn’t happening just in Wisconsin either. Evidence is emerging that the pandemic stunted academic growth for K-12 students, and widened pre-existing achievement gaps, a 2021 U.S. Department of Education report said.
The report went on to say: “In core subjects like math and reading, there are worrisome signs that in some grades students might be falling even further behind pre-pandemic expectations.”
The Department of Education noted that the pandemic's effect has hit some students even harder, including students learning English and students with disabilities, for whom virtual classes and a lack of in-person services have complicated schooling.