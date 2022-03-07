EAU CLAIRE — In the week and a half since Russia invaded Ukraine, Yuri and Natalia Ripeckyj have been consumed by news of the war.
As first-generation Ukrainian Americans, the Altoona residents worry constantly about the safety of relatives still in Ukraine and the future of freedom in their ancestral homeland.
"It's a roller-coaster of emotions," Natalia said. "I am having a difficult time concentrating, as this horrible, unimaginable situation in Ukraine gets worse every hour."
Likewise, Yuri characterized the constant state of worry since Russian President Vladimir Putin sent troops into Ukraine Feb. 24 as "emotionally exhausting."
"It's very difficult," Yuri said. "I vascillate between a rage and intense sadness and helplessness."
Heather Fielding, director of the University Honors Program at UW-Eau Claire, also has been watching with horror as the war plays out on the nightly news.
Fielding made friends across Ukraine while teaching English literature there on a Fulbright fellowship in the 2018-19 academic year.
"I have lots of people in Ukraine that I stay in touch with, that I care about," Fielding said. "I think everyone there is very scared and horrified at what's happening. Some of my friends are spending days and nights in basements or bomb shelters."
One friend reported that her house is in a neighborhood that has been badly shelled. She heard the house has escaped damage so far but doesn't know for sure because she sought shelter in another city.
The Ripeckyjs, who have many cousins and their children back in Ukraine, were relieved to hear that Natalia's first cousin's daughter-in-law and her two children were able to evacuate the country on the first day of the war, though saddened that they had to leave other family members behind.
The mother, who along with her husband stayed with the Ripeckyjs for a while in the Chippewa Valley 21 years ago, called Natalia to hurriedly give her the following update: “I only have one hour to pack up myself and the children. The four of us took (family dog) Hugo for a walk in the park and told our children to say goodbye to daddy and grandma. A friend of mine is driving us (to the Polish border) along with her child. We leave our husbands behind, my elderly mother and our beloved dog Hugo."
The drive to the border, normally a three-hour trip, took 13 hours because of crowds and security concerns.
They are among more than 1.7 million people who have fled Ukraine so far, according to the United Nations, because of the Russian invasion in what is considered the fastest-growing refugee crisis in Europe since World War II.
Natalia is pleased the three relatives made the quick decision to leave and eventually reported arriving safely in another country and settling into an apartment.
"However, I fear for her husband and the rest of my family as well as Yuri’s family that are still there," she said. "They seem to have a strong resolve that Ukraine will prevail, but I am not so sure after the horrendous events of the last few days."
Like the Ripeckyjs, Fielding said she is disheartened by reports of Russian bombs destroying historical buildings and irreplaceable historical artifacts in a country she grew to love.
"It's a beautiful country with a fascinating history and culture," said Fielding, one of five presenters at a Teach-in about Ukraine scheduled at 5:30 p.m. today in UW-Eau Claire's Centennial Hall. "My hope is that Ukraine repels the Russian invaders and now the world will have learned about Ukrainian culture and people will want to go visit."
Natalia and Yuri, whose parents were born in Ukraine and who both attended Ukrainian schools in the U.S. so they would learn about the culture, have participated in major Midwestern demonstrations in recent weeks in an attempt to increase awareness of the war and support for the Ukrainian people.
They met their son, Adrian, in St. Paul two weeks ago for a rally on the steps of the Minnesota state Capitol in single-digit temperatures and then were joined by son Danylo in Chicago the following weekend for a march and fundraiser that attracted thousands of people and hundreds of honking vehicles. They carried a Ukrainian flag and blue and gold signs stating "No War in Ukraine" and "Ukraine We Stand With You."
"We want people to call their representatives to thank them for what the U.S. has done so far for Ukraine but also to ask them to do the maximum they can to stop the madness," Natalia said.
The Ripeckyjs are thankful for economic sanctions against Russia but worried that the impact will take too long. "Meanwhile, more people will die," said Yuri, who has visited Ukraine five times.
That fear prompted the couple to call on the U.S. and other Western nations to ramp up support for Ukraine, including military assistance, before it's too late.
"We don't want to regret what we could have done or should have done at this point when it goes down in history," Natalia said.
It's difficult for many Americans to comprehend, the Ripeckyjs said, that just two weeks ago Ukrainians were living their lives in peace, going to work and school, and now they are hiding in basements, subway stations and bomb shelters in hopes of surviving Russian bombardment of cities across Ukraine.
Yuri called the Russian killings of innocent Ukrainian civilians and soldiers "outright aggression" and "unprovoked murder."
The invasion presents a major test for the fledgling democracy in Ukraine, which became an independent nation 30 years ago after the dissolution of the former Soviet Union.
"People have been hopeful things were going in the right direction," Yuri said. "They have enjoyed being able to exchange ideas and to travel to other Western countries freely, but now all of those things are in question."