Across the Chippewa Valley, students are studying, playing and learning in their homes rather than getting on buses to their schools each morning.
But the COVID-19 pandemic hasn’t disrupted the daily routine quite as much for roughly 20 students at the Eau Claire Virtual School.
“It has impacted us, but not in the completely turn-your-model-on-its-head type of impact that it has for the rest of the school system,” said Drew Seveland, the virtual school’s lead teacher.
The virtual school, along with the Eau Claire school district’s other charter schools, is using technology and a lot of patience to teach students while they’re home.
While students can still access lessons online, it’s important they get flexibility and sympathy right now, Seveland said.
“A lot of our students’ lives are getting interrupted with this,” Seveland said. “Even if they are full school students who still have access to devices and learning, many of those students might be taking care of younger siblings now at home, maybe their parents’ situation has changed.”
While the school hasn’t instituted broad changes like reducing homework, it is working with individual students to adjust expectations, Seveland said.
“If there have been impacts to that student’s life, things have been relaxed,” he said. “There are maybe less time-consuming ways for students to demonstrate their learning.”
Seveland advised families to give kids time away from devices while they’re at home: “Even students who are full-time virtual school students are very intentional about getting away from a device and doing something else for a while.”
Montessori school
makes adjustments
The Chippewa Valley Montessori Charter School, another of the Eau Claire district’s three charter schools, had to send students home instead of keeping them in the classroom — so it’s employing different strategies.
One challenge: Teachers haven’t been able to access all the school’s Montessori materials, said Todd Johnson, CVMCS principal, in an email to the Leader-Telegram.
The Montessori approach aims for student independence and problem solving, and classrooms typically have an array of different activities.
But the Montessori school was incorporating technology before the closures, and teachers have adjusted quickly, Johnson said.
Like other schools, third through fifth grade CVMCS students were provided a district iPad to take home. Teachers are meeting virtually with those students, via class-wide meetings or in smaller teams, Johnson said.
The school began the closure with supplemental learning, but is moving to an approach involving a checklist of learning opportunities “that I’m encouraging parents to follow,” Johnson said.
For 4K through second-grade students, teachers are working with families individually to find the best ways to deliver instruction, he said: “The good news is that most families have access to technology. Those that don’t are mailed activities, so learning may occur.”
Looking ahead
Since applications for the virtual school were due before the coronavirus closed schools, “it’s really tough to gauge” if there’s been more interest in the virtual school, Seveland said, and between 20 and 30 students are on the waiting list.
The state’s safer-at-home order means the school can’t connect with interested families in person, so some recruitment efforts have been interrupted, Seveland said.
“There certainly hasn’t been less interest. That’s very clear. But we’re also a brand new program, we’re still finishing out our first year and it’s been a weird first year, obviously,” Seveland said. “So we’re trying to figure out what our normal really is.”
The virtual school’s plans to expand this fall have been approved.
After launching in fall 2019, it will add fourth- and fifth-grade student slots in fall and increase the 28-student cap on sixth- through 12th-grade by 14 students each year for three years. Overall, the school will be open to 64 students in fourth through 12th grade starting this fall.
The virtual school’s lottery entry period for non-Eau Claire district students is open through April 30; the lottery drawing for those non-district students is slated for May 11, according to the school’s website.
“We thought it was going to be a historic year for the first year of our school,” Seveland said. “Little did we know, historic for a whole different reason.”