A sign directs voters to a polling site Tuesday on Folsom Street in Eau Claire. This week’s state Supreme Court primary brought significantly higher voter turnout than the Eau Claire area has seen for similar contests in prior winters.

EAU CLAIRE — Voters turned out in far higher numbers for Tuesday’s state Supreme Court primary in the Eau Claire area than they did for similar races in prior years.

Eau Claire County reported 17.3% of eligible voters went to the polls this week. Wisconsin Supreme Court primaries in February 2020 and 2018 had 12.6% and 10% voter turnout, respectively, in the county.

