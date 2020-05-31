George Floyd looked out for people.
That was the recollection of local resident Susie Draeger, who spoke Sunday afternoon at a virtual event remembering the man whose death at the hands of Minneapolis police has ignited violent protests throughout the U.S. and even internationally.
The George Floyd Remembrance Vigil and Community Discussion was sponsored by the group Uniting Bridges, which works to foster inclusion in the community. It was organized by UW-Eau Claire professor Selika Ducksworth-Lawton. According to the announcement on Facebook, the event was designed to remember Floyd and offer a discussion of how to take further action against hate crimes and police brutality close to home.
Draeger, an Eau Claire native, met Floyd after she moved to Minneapolis and began frequenting the salsa club Conga Latin Bistro, where Floyd worked in security. Describing herself as being shocked when she learned Floyd died and how it happened, Draeger talked about how he helped the young club attendees in the neighborhood of East Lake Street in Minneapolis.
“It took a good security guard to keep us 20-somethings safe at the end of the night, and Big George, as I called him, looked out for us,” she said with a laugh. “He was the person who made sure you got to your car safe, he thanked you for coming, he knew when he hadn’t seen you for a while.”
When a clubgoer would lock their keys in their cars, Floyd would stay with them until their help arrived.
“He always had our back,” Draeger said, “and I think we were all wondering last week, when that happened to Big George, who had his? I know he always had my back.
“So let’s do that now, for each other,” she added. “Let’s listen, let’s heal, let’s have each other’s backs.”
City Manager Dale Peters described himself as “sickened by the death of George Floyd and the systems that allowed it to happen.”
While Eau Claire has not experienced “the depth of division and tragedies found in other communities,” Peters added the city has work to be done on that front.
“We have the power to change the narrative, and we have the power to change the systematic problems,” he said. “The question is, do we have the will because it will take all of us, especially those with influence and power, to make these changes in nonviolent, constructive ways. And I hope and pray that the answer to that question is a bold, resounding and sustained yes.”
Like Peters, Eau Claire Police Chief Matt Rokus expressed his revulsion at Floyd’s death.
“With the rest of our community, I watched this past week in disgust and in horror as George Floyd’s life was taken from him,” Rokus said. “These were not accepted, not trained police practices. What we witnessed was callous, what we witnessed embodied a lack of value for human life and for human dignity.”
Rokus said he recognized that “our community is hurting, as many others are across our country. There’s hurt about what happened in the past, there’s hurt from what we’re seeing right now. I stand with our community as a partner against police brutality, as a partner against violence and as someone who’s committed to building and strengthening trust within our community.”
Rokus outlined the “very intentional steps” the department takes to prevent brutality and build trust:
• Hiring the right people.
• Making certain officers are properly trained.
• Accountability and transparency.
• Proper review of use of force situations.
• Engagement with neighborhood and community groups and organizations.
Also like Peters, Rokus added that the department is aware more work remains to be done and pledged to “continue the conversation and build on the framework” that helps make Eau Claire a successful community.
Other speakers and the program, which was led by Ed Hudgins, included David Shih, UW-Eau Claire faculty member who spoke as a representative of the regional chapter of the ACLU; UW-Eau Claire Chancellor James Schmidt; Eau Claire City Councilwoman Emily Berge and state Rep. Jodi Emerson, D-Eau Claire.
Musicians Justin Arnold, Irie Sol and Naalia, and poet Dylan Carrier also shared their art during the program for the alternately diverse purposes of voicing hurt and outrage and helping to bring about healing.